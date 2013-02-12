Photo: Screenshot

Twitter has embedded itself into our culture.Newscasters read tweets on the air, celebrities tweet personal photos, and that weirdo from high school uses it as a vehicle to harass you.



All these disparate uses on the same platform beg the question: What is Twitter for?

From semi-serious to not-so-serious, these are the answers our friends gave to that question.

