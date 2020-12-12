What is TweetDeck? How to use Twitter's dashboard app to manage multiple accounts

Westend61/Getty Images You can use TweetDeck as a dashboard for multiple Twitter accounts.

TweetDeck lets you see multiple timelines and lists all in one place, while letting you manage multiple Twitter accounts.

Anyone with a Twitter account has access to TweetDeck – a place where you can view all of Twitter’s features in a dashboard setting.

TweetDeck’s dashboard is also highly customisable.

TweetDeck is a free interface available to anyone who has a Twitter account. It’s perfect for those looking to manage multiple Twitter accounts, schedule social media content, improve organisation, and keep tabs on the latest trends and hashtags.

What you need to know about TweetDeck

TweetDeck is essentially a display of customisable columns. You can have a column for your main timeline, your notifications, direct messages, scheduled tweets, lists, and so on. Columns can be added, deleted and moved to your liking.

Also, if you are a social media manager, TweetDeck allows you to jump between accounts without having to sign in and out. However, TweetDeck is only available on desktop. There is no mobile app.

How to use TweetDeck

First go to the TweetDeck website and use your Twitter credentials to sign in.

If you’ve never used TweetDeck before, the dashboard will show its default features: Home, Notifications, Trending, and so on.

How to send a tweet or compose a direct message

To send a tweet, select the compose icon at the top left, then select “Tweet.” You can also select which account you want to send the tweet from, schedule the tweet, add photos or videos, or send a direct message.

How to add, remove, and adjust columns

To add a column, select the plus “+” sign icon on the left toolbar, and select the type of feature you want the column to represent.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Choose what type of column you want to add.

If you’re a social media manager and want to stay on top of all of the interactions your accounts are receiving, you can line up each account’s notifications columns next to one another for an organised view of engagement. When you add a new column, it will go to the end of the columns, so you may have to toggle to find it.

TweetDeck recently added the new column feature Trending to show popular hashtags and news stories trending on the platform that day.

To move a column, hover your mouse over the three vertical lines on the left of the column you want to move. Press and hold to move the column to your desired location.

Grace Eliza Goodwin/Business Insider To move a column, hover your mouse over the three vertical lines at the top of each column and drag it..

To remove a column, select the sliding icon at the top right corner of the column. A dropdown menu will appear, and then select “Remove.” The column should then disappear.

Grace Eliza Goodwin/Business Insider Click the icon in the top right of a column and select ‘Remove’ in the dropdown menu.

How to add an account on TweetDeck

If you own multiple accounts on Twitter, adding an account to TweetDeck will make switching between them much easier.

To add an account, select the account icon on the left toolbar (resembling the silhouettes of people). Select “Link another account you own” to add another account, and follow the steps in the pop-up window. By linking accounts, you will be added as a contributor with administrative privileges.

Grace Eliza Goodwin/Business Insider To add an account, click the ‘Accounts’ icon and select ‘Link another account you own.’

