Here's What You Need To Know About 'Transparent' -- The Amazon Show That Made History At The Golden Globes

Amazon/’Transparent’ Jeffrey Tambor won a Golden Globe for his performance.

Amazon had a big night at The Golden Globes. Its Instant Video series, “Transparent,” took home two awards in major catgegories.

The series won the award for Best TV Series, Musical Or Comedy, making it the first online series to win in a Best Series category, while upsetting HBO series “Silicon Valley” and Netflix hit “Orange Is The New Black” in the process. Jeffrey Tambor also won the award for Best Actor In A TV Series, Musical or Comedy.

Created by Jill Soloway (“Six Feet Under”), the series has received unanimous praise for for its empathetic portrayal of a transgender individual by Tambor.

“Transparent” has also helped solidify Amazon Instant Video as a viable competitor to Netflix. Netflix won one award at Sunday’s Golden Globes for “House of Cards.”

If you’re not familiar with “Transparent,” here’s what you should know about it.

The show follows the Pfeffermans, a dysfunctional Los Angeles family. This is Mort.

…Or “Maura,” as she prefers to be called. Mort has just told his family that he has always identified as a woman. She is played by Jeffrey Tambor, who you may know from “Arrested Development.”

This is his ex-wife, Shelly (Judith Light).

She is remarried and doesn’t mind that Mort is a woman. In fact, she claims she has always known.

Mort’s three grown children learn about his secret. The oldest is Sarah (Amy Landecker).

The middle child is Josh (Jay Duplass), a successful music producer.

This is the youngest child, Ali (Gaby Hoffmann). Here she is telling Josh about their father’s secret.

His kids have complicated lives of their own.Sarah’s married with children, but cheats on her husband with a woman.

Josh has romantic troubles, and goes from woman to woman, andAli struggles with joblessness.

The show follows the family as they learn that Mort is transitioning into Maura. Meanwhile, Mort/Maura is finally getting to be who she always has been.

During his acceptance speech Sunday evening, Tambordedicated his Golden Globe to the transgender community.

“Thank you for you inspiration. Thank you for your patience, and thank you for letting us be a part of the change,” said Tambor.

“Transparent” has already been picked up for a second season.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

