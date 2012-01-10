What Is This Angry Baby Selling?

and laughing babies have both proved to be successful marketing techniques, but what about the angry baby?



Ogilvy & Mather’s shop out of Mumbai is testing the perturbed toddler market with their new print campaign for IDBI Federal Life Insurance’s childsurance program.

The tagline reads: “At 18, your son [or daughter] won’t look this cute.”

Kawal Shoor, Ogilvy’s head of planning, explained that “in a world of goody-goody child plan advertising,” they wanted to stand out.

Considering the success of late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel’s videos of parents eating their children’s Halloween candy or giving them undesirable holiday presents — lesson learned: kids don’t want broccoli for Christmas — we are excited for a new wave of angry child advertising.

