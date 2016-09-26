Tell us about the worst job interview mistake you've ever made

Photo: iStock

Job interviews are tricky.

Once you’ve done enough of them, you start to get the hang of it. Still, there’s a lot that can go wrong when you sit down and try to convince a stranger that you’re a great fit for their organisation.

You might say the wrong thing and come across as dishonest or lazy. You might panic and flub an easy question, like I did.

Or terrible circumstances beyond your control may just conspire to make you look like a fool in front of the hiring manager.

That’s why Business Insider wants to hear all about the worst mistake you’ve ever made in a job interview.

It can be a situation that you brought upon yourself, or just a misunderstanding that arose through no fault of your own.

Share your story anonymously in the Google form below, and we may include your response in an upcoming article. You get bonus points if you provide some context explaining exactly what exactly made the situation so awkward or terrible.

