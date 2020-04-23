Netflix's new animated movie is based on 'The Willoughbys' book. Watch the kids save their home in a nod to 'Home Alone.'

Kirsten Acuna
NetflixThe Willoughby children look on as their house is about to be invaded by potential homebuyers.
  • Netflix’s latest animated movie is based on Lois Lowry’s 2008 children’s novel “The Willoughbys.”
  • The film follows the Willoughby children (Will Forte, Alessia Cara, and Seán Cullen) who just want to feel like part of a family after being neglected by their parents (Martin Short, Jane Krakowski) since the day they were born.
  • Insider is exclusively debuting a clip for the new film, which premieres on the streaming service Wednesday.
  • The four trick their parents into heading on a dangerous vacation so they can raise themselves. Unfortunately, the plan backfires when their parents decide to sell their home.
  • In the exclusive clip, the siblings defend their house against potential homebuyers by setting booby traps for the strangers in a clever nod to “Home Alone.”
  • Ricky Gervais narrates the film as a sassy and sarcastic cat. Terry Crews and Maya Rudolph also star.
  • If you liked “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” you’ll enjoy this.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

