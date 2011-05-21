What Is The Rapture?

Photo: Flickr

A lot of people believe that tomorrow, May 21, is the end of the world, but that’s not necessarily true.Many believers think that it will be the Rapture, which only signals the beginning of the end of the world.



There are a LOT of different interpretations of the end times, so other versions of the story may conflict, but one of the most well-known theories – popularised in the best-selling book series, “Left Behind” – says that on the day of the Rapture all true believers in Jesus Christ will immediately ascend to meet him “in the skies.”

They will vanish into thin air, not even taking their clothing.

For those Left Behind, they will now be subject to the Tribulation, a seven-year long torment, when the Anti-Christ will rise to rebuild the Temple of Solomon and take over the world. (In the books, he’s a smooth talking politician who becomes the Secretary-General of the United Nations.)

During this time, the people of Earth will experience hardship, famine, war, and eventually Armageddon, the final battle between good and evil. After that final conflict, the Second Coming of Jesus will happen, the Anti-Christ will be defeated, and the remaining believers will join him in Kingdom of Heaven.

This is slightly different than the prediction of Harold Camping who believes the Rapture happens tomorrow, but the world will actually “end” on October 21, 2011.

The good news, is that if you don’t ascend to Heaven tomorrow (and only about 3% of the world will), those who manage to survive the “fiery trial” can still be saved and earn a place in the New Heaven and New Earth. But most of the people left on Earth will die during the Tribulation, so your odds are not good.

