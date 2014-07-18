I Played The Kim Kardashian iPhone Game, And Now I Finally Get It

Since its release on June 25, “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood,” the famous-for-being-famous Hollywood starlet’s video game, has already blown up in the App Store.

“Kim Kardashian: Hollywood” is the No. 5 top-grossing app after just three weeks. It’s the only title in the App Store’s Top 10 with a five-star rating. And if the game remains popular, Kardashian could make as much as $US85 million from it this year.

That said, I’ve been playing “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood” in small increments several times over the past couple of weeks, and I can’t seem to stop.

And I’ve never touched a copy of OK! or seen a full episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

The free-to-play game is full of opportunities for in-game purchases, which buy you more playing time and virtual items like clothes and jewelry. As a cash-strapped, recent college grad, I don’t exactly have the funds to enable my newfound hobby, which is certainly a limiting factor for playing the game.

It’s probably for the best.

