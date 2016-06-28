I sat on the actual Iron Throne from 'Game of Thrones' -- here's what it was like

For a moment, I won the game of thrones.

I sat in the Iron Throne, looking down at all of my constituents — or rather, the other people waiting in line to take their turn to sit in the replica of the famous “Game of Thrones” prop.

Until June 28, the Iron Throne is housed in the Gilt concept shop in Saks Off Fifth in New York City and is ready to be your new profile picture. Gilt partnered with HBO Now to create “Game of Thrones”-inspired fashion and “Girls” and “Sex and the City” experiences. Gilt curated draped dresses, gladiator sandals, and more to resemble the Westeros style.

HBO loaned the shop a replica of the Iron Throne along with replicas of the Hound’s Helm, Daenerys’ three dragon eggs, and famed swords, such as Arya Stark’s Needle and Brienne of Tarth’s Oathkeeper.

Taejha Richardson, who is president of the “Game of Thrones” fan club among her colleagues at ExpandED Schools, was just as geeked out to be there as I was.

“I didn’t know that I was a nerd, but now I do,” she said. “Someone sent the article to me as a joke… and I was like, ‘Oh I’m too cool to do that.’ And then I’m here, so obviously I’m not that cool, but I’m still happy.”

Take a look at the experience on the Iron Throne and the other props from “Game of Thrones”:

See the Iron Throne in all its glory. 'Game of Thrones' fan Neha Joy said the throne felt smaller than it seemed on the show, though of course it doesn't need to fit Wun Wun. Still, she and her friend Caroline Aimetti joyously snapped away. Gilt It doesn't seem as thrilling until you sit down. Then you feel the power of those 1,000 swords beneath you, and you realise why Cersei set fire to the Great Sept to have it. My arms rested on the hilts of the surrendered swords, and the power rushed to my head. I felt like royalty -- even if I was just looking out to an escalator and a sea of shoeboxes. Meryl Gottlieb Then a young direwolf decided to ascend the Iron Throne, and it was possibly the cutest thing I have ever witnessed. Meryl Gottlieb The replicas of the show's famous swords seemed smaller in person -- no wonder Arya is so spry with Needle -- but the detail of their hilts was all the more impressive when viewed so closely. Gilt Look at how awesome Longclaw and Oathkeeper are. Gilt Equally as impressive was The Hound's Helm. Meryl Gottlieb Silently I whispered, 'Dracarys.' Gilt Daenerys' three dragon eggs at the Gilt concept shop.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.