What The Heck Is The Internet?

The average person spends three hours per day surfing the mobile web and spend 6 hours per day online at work.The Internet consumes our lives, but most people don’t actually know what it is or how it works.

Do you know why all web addresses start with http://? How about the first ever domain name or web page?



We researched the history of the web and dumbed it down into simple language so you can understand exactly how you’re spending the majority of your time.

