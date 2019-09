Less than 20 years ago, Pew Research asked adults in the USA a simple question: “What’s the Internet?”

The results are fascinating considering where we are now.

— Susannah Fox (@SusannahFox) January 27, 2014

21% of US adults were “vague” while 40% said they had never heard of it at all.

Here’s that chart:

