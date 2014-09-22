This Is The Hardest Riddle On The Internet

Notpron Level 1 is simple, but the rest…

The self-proclaimed “hardest riddle available on the internet” lives up to its name.

It’s called Notpron, and since the website’s launch in 2004, over 16 million people have tried to solve it, and only 31 have managed to.

That’s a success rate of about 0.0003%.

With 140 levels, Notpron starts out relatively simple but quickly gets tougher.

Notpron can be played online in your web browser, but in order to make progress, you might have to get creative, and you’ll definitely need to be both computer and internet savvy.

For example, the second level (spoiler alert) requires you to change the URL of the website, swapping out “level2” for “level3”. Other levels require you to use Google, so Notpron provides a Google search bar embedded in the level.

If you get stumped, and you will, Notpron includes some spoiler-free hints, and there’s a spoiler-free forum too.

If you want to try your luck, you can head on over to Notpron, just prepare for frustration, fast.

