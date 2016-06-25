UK voters are Googling 'What is the EU?' -- right after voting to leave the EU

Photo: Paul Hackett / Getty Images

Seems like some UK voters might have a case of Brexit buyer’s remorse.

After the UK narrowly voted to leave the European Union, which sent stocks tumbling and social media panicking, Google Trends noted that the second most searched phrase in the UK was, “What is the EU?”

Another popular search? “What happens if we leave the EU?”

The search spike seems to suggest that UK voters weren’t exactly sure what they were getting into.

“What is the EU?” is the second top UK question on the EU since the #EURefResults were officially announced pic.twitter.com/1q4VAX3qcm

— GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) June 24, 2016

+250% spike in “what happens if we leave the EU” in the past hourhttps://t.co/9b1d6Bsx6D

— GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) June 24, 2016

More people are searching for “What happens if we leave the EU” after polls closed. How odd. pic.twitter.com/phhNeAfSfY

— ZhugeEX (@ZhugeEX) June 24, 2016

And, on Friday morning, just as Prime Minister David Cameron announced his resignation, there was a 100% spike in searches for “How to get an Irish passport.”

And others aren’t sure how “Leave” ended up winning the referendum at all.

Leave voter on BBC: “I’m shocked & worried. I voted Leave but didn’t think my vote would count – I never thought it would actually happen.”

— Laura Topham (@LauraTopham) June 24, 2016

Oops?

