UK voters are Googling 'What is the EU?' -- right after voting to leave the EU

Samantha Cooney
Photo: Paul Hackett / Getty Images

Seems like some UK voters might have a case of Brexit buyer’s remorse.

After the UK narrowly voted to leave the European Union, which sent stocks tumbling and social media panicking, Google Trends noted that the second most searched phrase in the UK was, “What is the EU?” 

Another popular search? “What happens if we leave the EU?”

The search spike seems to suggest that UK voters weren’t exactly sure what they were getting into. 

 

 

And, on Friday morning, just as Prime Minister David Cameron announced his resignation, there was a 100% spike in searches for “How to get an Irish passport.”

 And others aren’t sure how “Leave” ended up winning the referendum at all. 

 

 Oops?

