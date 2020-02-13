'What is the difference between Pandora Plus and Pandora Premium?': Here's what Pandora's paid service tiers offer

Shutterstock Both Pandora Plus and Pandora Premium offer a variety of features to customise your listening experience.

Pandora is free to use, but users can upgrade to Pandora Plus or Pandora Premium for ad-free listening.

With Pandora Plus, users can enjoy unlimited skips and some offline listening for $US4.99 a month.

Pandora Premium offers all of the same features as Pandora Plus, plus unlimited offline listening and the ability to create and share playlists, all for $US9.99 a month.

Although Pandora is free to use, users can upgrade to a mid-tier Pandora Plus subscription, or a top-tier Pandora Premium subscription. Both subscriptions offer ad-free listening and a customisable listening experience.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to choose between Pandora Plus and Pandora Premium

Here are the differences between the two paid service tiers.

Pandora Plus

For $US4.99 a month, or $US54.89 a year, Pandora Plus users have access to ad-free listening, up to three offline stations, high quality audio, unlimited skips, and podcasts on their Mac, PC, iPhone, or Android device.

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider The Pandora Plus upgrade landing page when logged in to your account.

Pandora Premium

Pandora Premium users receive all of the benefits of Pandora Plus and more.

Most notably, Pandora Premium subscribers can create and share custom playlists. Pandora Premium subscribers can also play an unlimited amount of music offline.

Pandora The features list of Pandora Premium.

Pandora Premium is regularly $US9.99 a month, or $US109.89 a year. A Pandora Premium Family plan is $US14.99 a month, or $US164.89 a year, and allows for up to six accounts. A Pandora Premium Student subscription is $US4.99 a month, and a military subscription is $US7.99 a month.

