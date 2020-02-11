The filmmakers of 'Hair Love' used their Oscars speech to advocate for the Crown Act, a bill that hopes to end hair discrimination

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver pose with the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for “Hair Love” in the photo room during the 92nd Academy Awards.

“Hair Love” director, writer, and former NFL player Matthew A. Cherry and his co-producer, Karen Rupert Toliver, advocated for the CROWN Act, a bill banning hair discrimination, in their Oscars speech Sunday.

The pair won the best animated short Academy Award for their film about a black father doing his daughter’s hair.

Cherry and Rupert Toliver said “representation matters” and pushed for the CROWN Act to be passed in all 50 states.

The bill, which is already law in California, New Jersey, and New York, aims to protect people from being discriminated against based on hair textures and styles.

“Hair Love,” an animated short film about a black father doing his daughter’s hair won an Oscar for best animated short, and it’s director and producer advocated for an anti-hair-discrimination bill in their acceptance speeches.

Director, writer, and former NFL player Matthew A. Cherry and his co-producer, Karen Rupert Toliver, advocated for the CROWN Act, an acronym that stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.”

According to its website, the CROWN Act aims to protect people against hair-based discrimination.

Hair-based discrimination against natural styles, including dreadlocks and braids, can target black communities, where such styles have cultural importance and historical significance. Because of this, banning such styles – or banning the length of such styles – can perpetuate harmful and racist stereotypes about hair while also determining what is seen as a “professional” haircut.

“Hair Love” was funded through a Kickstarter, and follows a young girl named Zuri and her father as they try to do her hair together. They eventually seek help from a natural hair vlogger, who turns out to be Zuri’s mother.

“We have a firm belief that representation matters deeply,” Rupert Toliver said in her acceptance speech. “Especially in cartoons. Because in cartoons, that’s how we first see our movies, and that’s how we shape our lives and how we see the world.”

Cherry added: “‘Hair Love’ was done because we wanted to see more representation in animation, and we wanted to normalize black hair. There’s a very important issue that’s out there, the CROWN Act, and if we can help get this passed in all 50 states, we can help stories like Deandre Arnold’s to stop from happening.”

Arnold, an 18-year-old from Texas who last month was told he wouldn’t be allowed to take part in his school’s graduation ceremony unless he cut his dreadlocks, was at the Academy Awards, too – Cherry and two other “Hair Love” producers, actress Gabrielle Union and NBA champion Dwyane Wade, invited him as their guest to the event.

California, New York, and New Jersey have made the CROWN Act law, and in January a county in Maryland became the first in the US to enact it at a local level.

In a phone interview ahead of the Oscars, Arnold told The New York Times that he felt “pride” over going to the event.

“It’s like, look at me,” he said. “The little kid with dreads is at the Oscars. While all the people at home are mad? I’m at the Oscars.”

