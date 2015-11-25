Teens are now taking part in a bizarre 'condom challenge' just to go viral

First there was the Ice Bucket Challenge, then there was the Kylie Jenner Lip Challenge, and now there’s a new viral trend that teens on social media are obsessed with — the #condomchallenge.

This new trend appears to have started in Japan. A video called “Japanese Condom Head Challenge” uploaded in mid-November is the first example we could find.

In it, one man holds a condom filled with water while the other man sits below him and allows the condom to fall onto his head. The video currently has over 245,000 views on YouTube.

Instead of breaking, though, the condom creates a weird visual effect:



Viewers were quick to point out that it made the man look like he was drowning in a fishbowl, and the video climbed all the way to the top of Reddit.

“His head was never actually underwater,” one eagle-eyed Reddit viewer explained. “Basically the condom fell forward over his face and somehow one end stayed attached to the top of his head and the rest is draped perfectly over his face. The weight of the water is what keeps it so snugly against his face. If you look carefully, you will not[e] that no air bubbles escape his mouth or nose despite the face that he is laughing.”

And now, teens are recreating the viral video on their own Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat accounts and calling it the #condomchallenge.

There’s even a Condom Challenge twitter account dedicated to reposting the #condomchallenge videos.

Of course, not all of the challenges end with a fishbowl-esque finish. A lot of these kids found that the condoms broke on their heads.

That’s not dissuading teens from using it as an excuse to get more followers…

50 retweets and I’ll do the #condomchallenge ????????????

Like the Kylie Jenner Challenge, though, this looks like the kind of thing that could backfire. If you’re doing the #condomchallenge, make sure you’re not actually covering your head with plastic!

