Commodities Are Warning Of A Big Slowdown

Please consider a series of chart my friend “BC” put together of various indices vs. the Morgan Stanley Commodity Related Equity Index ($CRX).
What is the Commodities Sector Seeing that the Stock Market Doesn’t?
The answer from my friend Pater Tenebrarum who also saw these charts is “the coming economic bust in China – which has likely already begun.”
That idea is in-line with several of my recent posts …
- Hidden Losses and Little Reform; China May Be Slowing More Than You Think
- World Bank Warns of Economic Crisis in China; Only 3% Growth for Decade Says Michael Pettis
- “Curbs Needed to Avoid China Property Chaos” Says China’s Premier; Chinese Economy Already in Hard Landing? Regardless, It’s Too Late to Prevent Chaos
- Michael Pettis: Long-Term Outlook for China, Europe, and the World; 12 Global Predictions
Below, the four charts that show it all.
$SPX vs. $CRX
Photo: Global Economic Analysis
$CYC vs. $CRX
Photo: Global Economic Analysis
$TRAN vs. $CRX
Photo: Global Economic Analysis
$DJUSRR vs. $CRX
Photo: Global Economic Analysis
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.