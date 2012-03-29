Commodities Are Warning Of A Big Slowdown

Mike "Mish" Shedlock

Please consider a series of chart my friend “BC” put together of various indices vs. the Morgan Stanley Commodity Related Equity Index ($CRX).

What is the Commodities Sector Seeing that the Stock Market Doesn’t?

The answer from my friend Pater Tenebrarum who also saw these charts is “the coming economic bust in China – which has likely already begun.” 

That idea is in-line with several of my recent posts …

  • Hidden Losses and Little Reform; China May Be Slowing More Than You Think
  • World Bank Warns of Economic Crisis in China; Only 3% Growth for Decade Says Michael Pettis
  • “Curbs Needed to Avoid China Property Chaos” Says China’s Premier; Chinese Economy Already in Hard Landing? Regardless, It’s Too Late to Prevent Chaos
  • Michael Pettis: Long-Term Outlook for China, Europe, and the World; 12 Global Predictions

Below, the four charts that show it all.

$SPX vs. $CRX

Chart

Photo: Global Economic Analysis

 $CYC vs. $CRX

Chart

Photo: Global Economic Analysis

$TRAN vs. $CRX

Chart

Photo: Global Economic Analysis

$DJUSRR vs. $CRX

Chart

Photo: Global Economic Analysis


