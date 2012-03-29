Commodities Are Warning Of A Big Slowdown

Please consider a series of chart my friend “BC” put together of various indices vs. the Morgan Stanley Commodity Related Equity Index ($CRX).



What is the Commodities Sector Seeing that the Stock Market Doesn’t?

The answer from my friend Pater Tenebrarum who also saw these charts is “the coming economic bust in China – which has likely already begun.”

That idea is in-line with several of my recent posts …

Below, the four charts that show it all.

$SPX vs. $CRX

Photo: Global Economic Analysis

$CYC vs. $CRX

Photo: Global Economic Analysis

$TRAN vs. $CRX

Photo: Global Economic Analysis

$DJUSRR vs. $CRX

Photo: Global Economic Analysis





