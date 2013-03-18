So What Is The Best Smartphone?

Samsung’s Galaxy S4 next to the iPhone 5.

Photo: Steve Kovach/Business Insider

Well, that’s a loaded question.Apple had a huge head start with the original iPhone, and it took a good five years or so before others caught up and started making phones that were on par with it.



And more recently, we have a bunch of top-tier devices from various manufacturers that will be just as good as the iPhone for most people.

There’s Samsung’s Galaxy S4. The HTC One. The Google/LG Nexus 4. The BlackBerry Z10. The HTC Windows Phone 8x. All of them offer features and capabilities that either match the iPhone or exceed it.

So the question is no longer, “What is the best smartphone?” but, “What is the best smartphone for you?”

Do you want a giant screen on your phone? Take a look at the Galaxy S4 or HTC One.

Do you want the best apps as soon as they come out? Go with the iPhone.

Do you want something unique? Check out the tile interface on the HTC Windows Phone 8x or the excellent multitasking on the BlackBerry Z10.

There are dozens of other little nuances that could guide your decision, but the point is this: For first-time buyers, Apple’s iPhone is not the only phone you have to consider. There are plenty of alternatives that are just as good.

It’s like choosing between McDonald’s or Burger King. Coke or Pepsi. Crest or Colgate. They’ll all satisfy your hunger or quench your thirst or make your teeth shiny, but it’s the little differences and your own personal preferences that make you choose one brand over another.

And now you have that same kind of choice with your next smartphone purchase.

