I tried 5 brands of instant coffee, and the best tasted just as good as a fresh-brewed cup

- I tried five popular brands of instant coffee from the store to see which one is the best.
- I picked plain roasts to compare, and Chock Full o’ Nuts was the only real disappointment.
- I already knew I was a fan of Folgers, but Nescafé was the surprise winner.
Although the description said the coffee would be rich, I didn’t find it that flavorful.
I originally made a cup with the directed coffee-to-water ratio, which was fine but kind of weak. Then I added an extra teaspoon of the coffee to try to get more of the flavor.
This was a mistake — the result was too bitter to drink.
If you follow the directions as written, the container only makes 11 servings, bringing the per-cup cost a bit higher than other brands.
But the coffee itself tasted great and was well worth the price.
The description of the coffee as pure and flavorful proved to be accurate. The coffee was rich and had a good, almost hazelnut flavor that reminded me of the blend at McDonald’s.
It also had a pleasant smell — some of the other brands didn’t have much of a smell at all.
The description on the container was vaguer than the others I tried. It only said that the coffee was “100% pure” with no information about the flavor.
I found that it was just a bit richer than the Café Bustelo coffee, so I liked it best out of the ones I’d tried so far — which isn’t surprising since I’ve been drinking it for years.
The description on the container promised “rich, quick, and easy” coffee.
Although it was just as quick and easy to make as the others, I didn’t find it rich at all. The coffee didn’t have any standout flavors, and the slight bitterness left a strong, unpleasant aftertaste.
It was drinkable, but it was definitely the worst of the five.
The first thing I noticed about it was that it smelled just like real coffee beans.
I found that the coffee was actually in between a light and medium roast, as the bottle promised, and it tasted wonderful.
It was rich with no aftertaste or bitterness, and it reminded me of a fresh-brewed cup from a coffee chain.
But I’ll be reaching for Nescafé if I want an instant coffee that I’d genuinely be happy to drink and serve to friends.
The coffee smelled and tasted great, and it was well priced for the number of servings it can make.
