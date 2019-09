Photo: Flickr

According to the FBI (via CBS), there were 5546 bank robberies last year, netting the thieves a total of $43 million.That works out to $7753.



That being said, apparently $8 million was recovered, so after “rebates” that works out to around $6300 per haul.

Doesn’t seem worth it.

