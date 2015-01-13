Here's The Showtime Series That Blindsided 'Game Of Thrones' And 'House Of Cards' For Best TV Drama

Showtime Ruth Wilson and Dominic West star in ‘The Affair’ on Showtime.





“Game of Thrones” and “House of Cards” didn’t take home the award for Best TV Drama Sunday night at the Golden Globes.

Instead, it was Showtime’s new juicy series, “The Affair,” which won the Globe.

The show ended up being one of the big winners of the night, as lead actress Ruth Wilson beat out fellow network star Claire Danes (“Homeland”), Robin Wright (“House of Cards”), and Julianna Margulies (“The Good Wife”) for Best Actress in a TV drama.

The series, from Sarah Treem (“House of Cards” co-exec producer) and Hagai Levi (“In Treatment”), chronicles the emotional effects of an extramarital affair between waitress Alison (Wilson) and novelist and school teacher Noah (Dominic West).

Alison’s marriage to her rancher husband Cole (Joshua Jackson) is emotionally and financially fraught. Noah has been married to his wife Hellen (Maura Tierney) for 17 years, and he is struggling to complete a new novel. Although he is happy in his marriage, he’s frustrated because he their dependence on his in-laws’ wealth.

When the couple and their four kids spend their summer at his in-laws’ estate, he meets Alison, and the two have an undeniable attraction for one another.

Mark Schafer/Showtime Ruth Wilson took home a Golden Globe for her performance as Alison.

The show, which premiered in October, hasreceived praise for its compelling story about a generally taboo subject — extramarital affairs — as well as for the excellent performances from its leading actors.

Compared to other Showtime series, “The Affair” posted lower season 1 ratings than the networks previous hits “Homeland” and “Masters of Sex.”

With less conversation surrounding the series, it was able to sneak up on more mainstream and usual hits like “Game of Thrones” and “House of Cards.”

However, two Golden Globes are likely to help the series garner more viewers in its second season, and potentially help it sneak up on bigger shows come Emmy season.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.