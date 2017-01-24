We finally know the name of the next 'Star Wars' movie and it's great

We finally know the name of the next “Star Wars” movie!

Disney and Lucasfilm revealed Monday on StarWars.com that “Star Wars: Episode VIII” will be called “The Last Jedi.”

The title alludes to Luke Skywalker who is, presumably, the last of the Jedi and the only hope to bring balance back to the Force.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will be released December 15, 2017.

More to come …

