What is Stadia? Here's what you need to know about Google's game-streaming device

- Stadia is a platform for streaming games that Google introduced in November 2019.
- With Stadia, you can also play the latest games without a console or a gaming PC – all that’s required is a Google-capable device like a browser with Chrome or a screen with Google Chromecast Ultra.
- Stadia drew criticism upon its launch, but the streaming service has improved since then.
Stadia, the cloud gaming service Google introduced in November 2019, wasn’t exactly a success when it made its debut.
Stadia has since addressed the criticisms, and its business model represents a paradigm shift in gaming. So if you’re confused by or unfamiliar with Stadia, don’t worry: You aren’t alone.
What you need to know about Stadia
Stadia is Google’s debut into the growing market for streaming video games. In the not-so-distant past, the idea of playing a recent big-budget game without a console or PC, or a physical copy of the game, seemed pretty outlandish.
But with Stadia, you can play games like “Destiny 2” or “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” without an Xbox, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, or a gaming PC.
Stadia requires these devices
Stadia requires a screen, a compatible controller, and a Chromecast Ultra; a computer using Google Chrome; or an Android device, like the Pixel. Even iOS devices will be able to stream Stadia eventually, using a web-based application that circumvents Apple’s App Store.
What Stadia costs
The free version of Stadia, Stadia Base, requires you to purchase the games you stream; however, you can access them indefinitely. You don’t technically have to buy the Stadia hardware kit if you already have Google-compatible devices.
The hardware kit, called Stadia Premiere edition, is $US99.99 and includes the Stadia controller and Google Chromecast Ultra.
At $US9.99 a month, Stadia Pro, contrary to Stadia Base, gives you Netflix-like access to its catalogue of games.
Although the available games change month-to-month, you can “claim” a game as long as you subscribe to Stadia Pro â€” including if your subscription lapses at any point â€” you maintain your access to claimed games.
Initial reaction to Stadia
Google’s attempt at gaming was not well-received upon launch. The gaming world is a tough crowd, and Google was slammed by critics in the early days of Stadia.
Subsequently, Google addressed Stadia’s problematic aspects. Some of the biggest concerns about Stadia included a noticeable input lag, the lack of mobile Stadia support for iOS, and a paid monthly subscription being the only available access to Stadia.
