What is Stadia? Here's what you need to know about Google's game-streaming device

INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images Google Stadia is a cloud-gaming service that can stream 4K resolution games and supports high-dynamic-range.

Stadia is a platform for streaming games that Google introduced in November 2019.

With Stadia, you can also play the latest games without a console or a gaming PC – all that’s required is a Google-capable device like a browser with Chrome or a screen with Google Chromecast Ultra.

Stadia drew criticism upon its launch, but the streaming service has improved since then.

Stadia, the cloud gaming service Google introduced in November 2019, wasn’t exactly a success when it made its debut.

Stadia has since addressed the criticisms, and its business model represents a paradigm shift in gaming. So if you’re confused by or unfamiliar with Stadia, don’t worry: You aren’t alone.

What you need to know about Stadia

Stadia is Google’s debut into the growing market for streaming video games. In the not-so-distant past, the idea of playing a recent big-budget game without a console or PC, or a physical copy of the game, seemed pretty outlandish.

But with Stadia, you can play games like “Destiny 2” or “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” without an Xbox, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, or a gaming PC.

Stadia requires these devices

Stadia requires a screen, a compatible controller, and a Chromecast Ultra; a computer using Google Chrome; or an Android device, like the Pixel. Even iOS devices will be able to stream Stadia eventually, using a web-based application that circumvents Apple’s App Store.

What Stadia costs

The free version of Stadia, Stadia Base, requires you to purchase the games you stream; however, you can access them indefinitely. You don’t technically have to buy the Stadia hardware kit if you already have Google-compatible devices.

The hardware kit, called Stadia Premiere edition, is $US99.99 and includes the Stadia controller and Google Chromecast Ultra.

At $US9.99 a month, Stadia Pro, contrary to Stadia Base, gives you Netflix-like access to its catalogue of games.

Although the available games change month-to-month, you can “claim” a game as long as you subscribe to Stadia Pro â€” including if your subscription lapses at any point â€” you maintain your access to claimed games.

Initial reaction to Stadia

Google’s attempt at gaming was not well-received upon launch. The gaming world is a tough crowd, and Google was slammed by critics in the early days of Stadia.

Subsequently, Google addressed Stadia’s problematic aspects. Some of the biggest concerns about Stadia included a noticeable input lag, the lack of mobile Stadia support for iOS, and a paid monthly subscription being the only available access to Stadia.

