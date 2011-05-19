SodaStream: The Story Behind The $1 Billion Do-It-Yourself Seltzer Phenomenon

SodaStream — the company that makes do-it-yourself seltzer and soda kits — blew away analyst estimates and raised guidance today in its Q1 report.



The company’s shares are up 12% to a brand new high, and have now more than doubled since its IPO last year.

Some highlights from today’s earnings release:

Revenues up 50% over Q1 2010 ($64 million)

Revenues in the U.S. boomed, up 153%

EPS per share of $0.38

Soda maker unit sales up 99%

Soda marker sales up 271% in the U.S.

Market cap is now nearly $1 billion.

But what is this beverage marker sensation?

It’s actually been around for some time, but it’s just starting to boom in the U.S.

