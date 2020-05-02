'What is Snooze in Gmail?': How to use the Gmail inbox management feature on desktop or mobile

Ryan Ariano
Konstantin Savusia/ShutterstockGmail’s ‘Snooze’ feature can help you keep up with your inbox.
  • Snooze is a Gmail feature that helps you stay on top of your inbox by reminding you to follow up on emails you didn’t initially have the time or bandwidth to respond to.
  • The Snooze button appears in the subject line bar of your emails when you tap your finger on or run the cursor over the message in Gmail.
  • You can also search Snoozed emails in a specified folder automatically created by Gmail.
More things are competing for our attention than ever before, making it difficult to keep up with all the emails from work, friends, family, companies, and more. With so much inundating your inbox, it can be easy to miss an email or forget to reply to the few you found time to open.

For those who experience email overload more than they’d like, Google conceived Snooze. The tool helps busy people keep up with a crowded inbox by allowing you to save an email for later. With Snooze, you can designate a pre-selected or customised time for the email to pop back up and remind you to reply.

Google has also added a folder in the Gmail sidebar menu that automatically stores Snoozed emails. You can search those messages to find an email you need to respond to sooner than you thought.

Here’s how to do it.

How to Snooze a Gmail email in a web browser

1. Open your Gmail account in a web browser on your computer.

2. Find and point your cursor over the message you want to Snooze.

3. On the far right of the subject line, a clock icon will appear alongside several other symbols Click on it.

What is snooze in Gmail 1Ryan Ariano/Business InsiderThe Snooze icon is only visible when you run your cursor over an email’s subject line.

4. A set of predetermined times and an option to choose a custom Snooze will appear. Select when you want the email to become visible in your inbox again.

What is snooze in Gmail 2Ryan Ariano/Business InsiderClicking the clock icon reveals several Snoozing options.

How to search through Snoozed emails in Gmail on a web browser

1. Open your Gmail account.

2. Move your cursor over to the left sidebar in your Gmail inbox and click on the clock icon and folder titled “Snoozed.”

What is snooze in Gmail 3Ryan Ariano/Business InsiderScroll through the list of Snoozed messages to find the email you’re looking for.

3. If you’ve Snoozed a lot of emails and want to quickly and easily locate one, click the search bar at the top of your Gmail inbox and type a keyword.

How to Snooze in Gmail 7Abbey White/Business InsiderType in a keyword into the search bar and Gmail will sort out relevant results.

How to Snooze a Gmail email on a mobile device

1. Open the Gmail app on your iPhone or Android.

2. Tap and hold on the email you want to Snooze until the top search bar is replaced by a menu bar featuring four options: a file, a trash can, a letter, and three dots.

Ryan Ariano/Business InsiderThe Snooze option is stylised as a horizontal line of dots on the Gmail app.

3. Select the three dots icon in the top right to bring up the email options menu. On an iPhone this will appear at the bottom of the screen. For Android users, the menu will appear at the top right in the Gmail app.

4. Tap the Snooze option.

Ryan Ariano/Business InsiderThe Snooze feature will be at the very top of the options menu.

5. To “Snooze” multiple messages, tap and hold each email you want a reminder for.

6. Select the three dots when they appear, then select the “Snooze” option.

What is snooze in Gmail 8Abbey White/Business InsiderThis dropdown appears when you tap the three verticle dots in the Gmail app.

7. Tap the date and time you want to be reminded.

What is snooze in Gmail 9Abbey White/Business InsiderPre-determined Snooze options and a choice to pick a date and time are available.

How to search through Snoozed emails in Gmail on a mobile device

1. Open the Gmail app.

2. Tap on the three lines located at the top of the Gmail app on the left side of the search bar. When you do, a folders menu will appear.

Ryan Ariano/Business InsiderThe ‘Snoozed’ folder is hidden until you click on the folder’s menu.

3. Select “Snoozed” in the second submenu “All Labels.” This will bring up all of your Snoozed messages, with the option to search through the emails via the search bar.

