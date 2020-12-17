What is Shudder? Everything you need to know about the horror streaming service

Ugur Karakoc/Getty Images

Shudder is a video streaming service with an exclusive and extensive focus on the horror genre.

Classic horror, cult favourites, and original content are all included in Shudder’s catalogue of film and TV.

You can subscribe to Shudder directly or through Amazon Prime Video, Roku, or Google Play accounts.

Do you like horror movies?

If your answer to that question â€” a question that could predict both the viability of a relationship, and how well you’re coping with 2020 â€” is “yes,” you should probably get acquainted with Shudder.

Why? Because in the realm of streaming services, Shudder is a scary movie fan’s fantasy come true: a content provider with an exclusive and extensive focus on all things horror.

Here’s what you need to know about Shudder, and how you can get your spine tingling to Shudder’s curated selection of spooky classics and originals.

Shudder is a streaming service that caters to the horror genre

Shudder might be perfect for a horror movie devotee due to its selection of nearly every subgenre of horror: supernatural, cult favourite, classic, cutting-edge, and more.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Shudder’s catalogue encompasses a wide range of horror films and TV shows.

Shudder offers a curated and extensive selection of horror. From “Halloween” to “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” you could easily stay satiated on the horror classics Shudder offers alone.

But you probably wouldn’t want to, given that some of the most acclaimed horror movies of 2020 have been Shudder originals, like the innovative “Host,” which features a group Zoom call format, and “Blood Quantum,” a take on the classic zombie tale with timely subtext.

Emma Witman/Business Insider A Shudder exclusive, ‘Revenge’ was also one of the most well-reviewed horror films in 2018.

Shudder also hosts exclusive TV content, including the anthology series “Creepshow” and the stylish noir, “Deadwax.”

How much Shudder costs

A monthly Shudder subscription is $US5.99. You can also instead opt for a yearly Shudder membership for $US56.99, which calculates to $US4.75 per month.

A free seven-day trial is initially offered, although if you scour the internet, you can also find codes for lengthier free trials.

How to subscribe to Shudder

While you don’t need to have Amazon Prime, Roku, or Google Play, you can subscribe to Shudder by way of these services rather than through Shudder.com or the Shudder mobile app for Android or iOS.

Shudder TV is the service’s live broadcast

Shudder TV is Shudder’s 24/7 live channel that you can tune into at your leisure if you don’t have a particular preference for what you watch â€” so long as it’s scary. You can easily access Shudder TV through its designated desktop website or by selecting the Shudder TV tab in the Shudder mobile app.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Shudder TV can be viewed from the service’s desktop site or mobile app.

