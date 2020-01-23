What is shoulder dystocia and what factors can increase your risk

laflor/Getty Images Shoulder dystocia jeopardizes the health of the baby and mother.

Shoulder dystocia is a rare birth complication that happens when the baby’s head is delivered, but one of the baby’s shoulders becomes stuck behind the mother’s pubic bone.

Mothers who are obese, have gestational diabetes, or are carrying a larger-than-average baby are more at risk for shoulder dystocia.

Risk factors for the baby include lack of oxygen to the brain and bone fractures; for the mother, risks include haemorrhaging and pelvic floor damage.

This article was reviewed by Rhonia Gordon, MD, who is a clinical assistant professor with the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at NYU Langone.

One rare but serious possible complication during birth is shoulder dystocia. This happens during natural birth when the baby’s head is delivered, but the rest of the body is stuck. More specifically, one of the baby’s shoulders is stuck behind the mother’s pubic bone, preventing the rest of the baby from being delivered.

“It’s very dangerous depending on how stuck that shoulder is. So if you don’t get delivery done in a quick enough fashion, the baby can actually suffer a lack of oxygen to the brain,” says Dr.G. Thomas Ruiz, MD, OB-GYN Lead at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Centre.

Luckily, this isn’t a common occurrence. A 2016 study published in the Women’s Health journal estimated that 0.15% to 2.0% of births involve shoulder dystocia. Unfortunately, there’s no way to know for sure if you’ll experience this during labour, and there aren’t any surefire ways to prevent it during pregnancy, either.

People who are more likely to experience shoulder dystocia



While there’s no way to predict shoulder dystocia, according to Ruiz, the following groups are more at risk.

People with gestational diabetes

People who are obese and/or have gained over 50 pounds throughout pregnancy

People with larger than average babies, also known as fetal macrosomia, especially if the baby is expected to be over 10 pounds. The bigger the baby, the higher the risk.

Post-term pregnancy

People with a history of previous shoulder dystocia

Preventing

shoulder dystocia during birth



You can’t prevent the baby from getting stuck in this position, but if you and your medical providers think there is a high risk for shoulder dystocia, you can schedule a C-section. But you will have to weigh the risks and benefits first.

If you do decide to go forward with a vaginal birth and shoulder dystocia occurs, your doctors will have to try various manoeuvres to get the baby out quickly. If they can’t fix the issue quickly, you might need an emergency C-section, which comes with a higher risk of bleeding and infection.

How doctors can deliver a baby with shoulder dystocia



Episiotomy: The doctor makes an incision to create more space for the baby to come out.

Two assistants grasps a maternal leg and sharply flex the thighs back against the abdomen to help release the impacted shoulder.

Two assistants grasps a maternal leg and sharply flex the thighs back against the abdomen to help release the impacted shoulder. Suprapubic pressure manoeuvre: The doctor and/or nurse apply pressure externally on the pubic bone to try to dislodge the stuck shoulder.

Corkscrew manoeuvre: According to Ruiz, “This is done vaginally. The delivering physician will try to rotate the baby’s shoulder to dislodge it from behind the pubic synthesis.”

This manoeuvre is done when all else fails. "You literally take the baby's head and push it back up into the uterus and do an emergency C-section," says Ruiz.

Dangers for the baby



As Ruiz mentioned, lack of oxygen to the brain is one of the biggest concerns here for the baby if they’re not delivered fast enough. But other complications can also ensue.

Brachial plexus injury (BPI): This is an injury to the nerves that connect the spinal cord to the arm, shoulder, and hand. The most common form of this in shoulder dystocia is Erb’s palsy, which causes temporary paralysis to the shoulder and arm that were stuck. “Most of the time that resolves, but sometimes it causes permanent peripheral neurologic damage because you’ve overstretched the brachial plexus and it doesn’t heal,” says Ruiz.

This is an injury to the nerves that connect the spinal cord to the arm, shoulder, and hand. The most common form of this in shoulder dystocia is Erb’s palsy, which causes temporary paralysis to the shoulder and arm that were stuck. “Most of the time that resolves, but sometimes it causes permanent peripheral neurologic damage because you’ve overstretched the brachial plexus and it doesn’t heal,” says Ruiz. Bone fractures: Fractures in the arm or collarbone of the baby are possible, but usually not serious. “Those will heal nicely, and at least you have a baby down the line who will have normal function in their arms,” says Ruiz.

Fractures in the arm or collarbone of the baby are possible, but usually not serious. “Those will heal nicely, and at least you have a baby down the line who will have normal function in their arms,” says Ruiz. Permanent brain damage: Lack of oxygen to the brain can result in permanent brain damage. This is why it’s crucial for the team of doctors to work extremely fast to figure out a solution for delivering the baby as soon as possible. “The decision making process has got to be very, very quick,” says Ruiz.

Effects on the mother’s health



There aren’t just risks for the baby here. According to Ruiz, possible complications for the mother include:

Fourth-degree tears: This means a tear through the anal sphincter and into the rectum. It’s the most severe form of tearing during vaginal delivery.

Pelvic floor damage: Damage to the pelvic floor and its nerves can result in uterine prolapse, vaginal prolapse, or urinary incontinence.

Haemorrhaging: There may be more bleeding during delivery and postpartum than in normal deliveries. You will have to be closely monitored by doctors.

OB-GYNS are trained to know what to do in the very rare situation that shoulder dystocia occurs. An experienced team of doctors and nurses will act quickly to deliver the baby and prevent life-threatening consequences.

