Sea salt spray is exactly the men's hair product you're looking for

Sea salt spray sounds like something you would use on chicken or beef before throwing it in the oven.

But don’t use it to salt your salad. It’s actually a hair product, one little known in communities of men using pomades and pastes.

When I speak with most men about hair product, however, they usually tell me they’d like something that doesn’t leave their hair greasy, sticky, shiny, or hard.

I used to think that was a unicorn in the men’s grooming world — most use beeswax or oils and tend to weigh hair down and make it slick-looking. But sea salt spray doesn’t do any of that.

The spray is exactly what it sounds like: a spray with salt and sometimes additional compounds like clay, as in Beardbrand’s version. The salt and other stuff binds to your hair, absorbs moisture, and adds texture to your hair. It’s often called beach or surf spray, as it makes your hair feel similarly to how it does after a day at the beach in the salty air.

In plain terms, it gives your limp hair life and body by making it tossable and able to stand up on its own. You’re still able to run your hands through it without residue, which is great if you’re looking to create a style that is less defined. It’s perfect for that not-quite-neat style.

It’s also super easy to use. Application requires nothing more than a few spritz in some nearly-dry hair, and a run-through with your hands. Using a hair dryer can speed up the process and cause your style to solidify a little more, but it’s not a necessity.

The spray works great for medium to long hair, and won’t do much if your hair is less than an inch in length. The salt has a tendency to dry out hair, so make sure you take that into account.

