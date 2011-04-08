SCVNGR Founder: "Last Year It Took Us 6 Months To Make $1 Million, This Year It Took Us 6 Weeks"

Seth Priebatsch dropped out of Princeton when he was 19-years old to start SCVNGR – a location-based app with games.



The SCVNGR founder and “Chief Ninja” tells us how he turned SCVNGR from an idea in his head to a real company backed by Google Ventures.

And Don’t Miss…

• SCVNGR Founder Seth Priebatsch: Here’s How Local Deals Should REALLY Work To Attract Loyal, Long-Term Customers

• Naveen Selvadurai: Here’s Why Foursquare Grew From 200K To 5 Million Users In A Year

• Dennis Crowley: Here’s How Foursquare Will Fight Off Facebook, Twitter, And Google

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.