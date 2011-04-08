SCVNGR Founder: "Last Year It Took Us 6 Months To Make $1 Million, This Year It Took Us 6 Weeks"

Seth Priebatsch dropped out of Princeton when he was 19-years old to start SCVNGR – a location-based app with games.
The SCVNGR founder and “Chief Ninja” tells us how he turned SCVNGR from an idea in his head to a real company backed by Google Ventures.
