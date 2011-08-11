What Is Rudy Giuliani Doing?

Photo: Wikipedia

Since he has absolutely no chance of ever winning the 2012 GOP presidential nomination, the question arises: Why is Rudy Giuliani contacting political operatives in New Hampshire in preparation for a run for the 2012 GOP presidential nomination?You think I’m kidding. I’m not. Here’s an AP report, courtesy of Politico:



Rudy Giuliani is quietly working to hire political operatives in New Hampshire for a possible presidential bid.

That’s according to several people with direct knowledge of the effort. They are telling The Associated Press that representatives for the former New York City mayor have contacted veteran New Hampshire campaign strategists in recent days about joining a Giuliani campaign. These people spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorised to disclose the information.

They say that Giuliani’s team worries that Texas Gov. Rick Perry’s all-but-certain campaign could scoop up the few remaining top operatives in the first-in-the-nation primary state.

One key Giuliani supporter says he hasn’t yet decided whether to run.

Possible answers to this mystery:

Giuliani is out of his mind.

Giuliani is endeavouring to help his friend Rick Perry by running a New Hampshire-only presidential campaign that dilutes (however slightly) Mitt Romney’s strength in the state.

Giuliani is bored.

We suspect that boredom is the driving force here. It is true that he is friendly with Rick Perry (and might make a good running-mate for Perry, if Perry wins the nomination). But running for president to win the vice presidential nomination is a hard sell to campaign contributors and all the people who work on your behalf. And unless it’s overt, which it can’t be (by definition), it would leave everyone with a sour taste.

The likeliest outcome of all this is that Giuliani will not run at all. There’s no base of support for his candidacy anywhere, with the possible exception of New York State. And in the immortal words of one former White House speech-writer, “he lost (most Republican primary voters) on the third wife.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.