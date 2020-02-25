How to enable a private session on Spotify and hide what you're listening to from your Friend Activity

Shutterstock You can start a private session on Spotify and hide your listening activity from your followers.

When you start a private session on Spotify, your followers won’t be able to view what you’re listening to in their Friend Activity.

You can enable this setting on both desktop and the Spotify mobile app.

On your desktop, click the arrow next to your name in the upper-right corner to switch to a private session.

On the mobile app, navigate to the Social category in your Settings.

While one of Spotify’s main draws is the ability to share music with friends, there may come a time when you want to listen to an album without the eyes of others.

Thankfully, it’s easy to enable – and later disable – a private session on Spotify, whether you’re looking to do so on desktop or the mobile app. When using a Mac or PC, click on the arrow to the right of your name in the upper-right corner to make the change. If you’re using a phone or tablet, you’ll have to access your Social settings first.

Here’s a bit more about the feature, along with how to switch it on and off.

How to use a private session on Spotify

A private session on Spotify makes it so your followers can’t see what you are currently listening to. Anything you play while in a private session will not appear in “Friend Activity” on the right hand side of the desktop app.

The only downside to this is that songs you listen to during private sessions are not included in Spotify’s algorithm for new music recommendations, such as your Daily Mixes or Discover Weekly.

How to enable and disable a private session on Spotify on your computer

1. Open the Spotify app on your Mac or PC.

2. Click the down arrow next to your name in the upper-right corner of your screen. This should be visible regardless of what page you’re on.

3. Click “Private Session” and the icon should turn green with a checkmark next to it. Additionally, a lock symbol should appear over your profile picture. Click it again to disable the session.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Enable a Private Session.

How to enable and disable a private session on Spotify on your mobile phone

1. Open the Spotify app on your iPhone, Android, or tablet.

2. Tap the “Home” tab at the bottom of your screen, if you aren’t already there. Tap the gear icon in the upper-right corner of your screen.

3. Tap “Social.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Access your Social settings.

4. Tap or slide the toggle next to “Private session” to switch the feature on or off.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Switch a private session on or off.

