This Crazy 'Prancercise' Fitness Video From The 1980s Is Suddenly Going Viral

“Prancercising,” a bizarre exercise routine from the late 1980s, has suddenly gone viral.



Created by Florida resident Joanna Rohrback, prancercising is described as “a springy, rhythmic way of moving forward, similar to a horse’s gait and ideally induced by elation,” according to the official Prancercising website.

The horse-inspired exercise was forgotten for more than two decades before the internet resurrected it in all its glory.

The “fitness” video shows an ankle weight-clad Rohrback wearing a bright coral cardigan and tight wight pants demonstrating the “four modes” of her highly original workout routine.

“We’re gonna really cut the noose and let it loose with the prancercise gallop,” she exclaims before frolicking down an abandoned path.

The video dates from 1989, but Rohrback has been pressing on with her fitness routine for years. In 2012 she published the book Prancercise: The Art of Physical and Spiritual Excellence. The cover art alone is worth the purchase.

Over the past four days, Rohrback’s goofy video has skyrocketed to over 2 million YouTube hits.

Rohrback herself busted out the moves on the Today show, was interviewed by The Daily Beast, and received so many website visits that Prancercise.com crashed on Wednesday.

Though how the 24-year-old video was unearthed still remains a mystery, we should all just be thankful it exists. Watch it below.

