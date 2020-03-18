How to use the Postmates delivery app, and what you can order through it

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Images You can get food, alcohol, and even household items delivered from Postmates.

Postmates is a delivery app, like Uber Eats and GrubHub, that allows you to order food from your phone and have it delivered to your door.

Postmates was among the first apps of its kind, and they deliver more than just food.

If you’re a frequent Postmates customer and want to avoid delivery costs, you may want to consider signing up for Postmates Unlimited.

In the past few years food delivery apps, like Uber Eats and GrubHub, have become the go-to when you don’t want to leave the house.

Gone are the days when you had to choose between pizza and your local Chinese place for takeout – now you can have just about any food imagined delivered to your doorstep within an hour.

Postmates was founded in San Francisco in 2011. The app was designed to be “a remote control for your city” that allowed you to have food and other services delivered to your door at will.

The idea itself actually predated the smartphone, but the company’s ability to put it in an app is what allowed it to survive and eventually be copied by dozens of others.

How Postmates works

One of the cool things about Postmates, though, is that it isn’t just for food delivery.

The idea behind Postmates was that you could have anything delivered – and it’s slowly on the way to fulfilling that dream.

Besides takeout, you can also order delivery from certain grocery stores, pharmacies, and even electronics and liquor stores, depending on where you live and which nearby stores are available.

Now, it is worth noting that Postmates is a tad more expensive than other delivery apps. On top of a delivery charge that can run between $US3.99 and $US5.99, they also charge a 9% service fee.

There is also a small-cart fee of $US1.99 if your order is below $US12, or $US10 if you’re in Los Angeles.

However, there is a silver lining because if you use Postmates often enough, there is a cheaper alternative to paying the delivery fee every time.

Postmates Unlimited costs $US9.99 a month and gives you unlimited free delivery from any partner companies or merchants, as long as your order is over $US12.

Postmates Unlimited members also get extra benefits like exclusive offers, access to events and giveaways, and no delivery hikes on orders under $US12, even during peak hours.

How to use Postmates

Using Postmates is about as simple as any other delivery app.

First, of course, you should download the app on your iPhone or Android and create an account, if you don’t already have one.

To browse the options available closest to you, simply scroll in the main menu when you open the app. You can use the tabs at the top to select whether you’d like to order delivery or pickup.

You can also use the “Party” option, which rewards you with free delivery for ordering from businesses that are popular at that moment. These orders are timed and you only have a few minutes to secure your free delivery before the list is updated.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Use the tabs to navigate nearby stores and restaurants — use the party tab to get free delivery on popular restaurants.

If you’re looking for something specific, use the search bar in the top-right corner of the app. You can tap one of the suggestions, like “Sushi” or “Thai.” You can also enter the name of a specific restaurant or item to get more specific.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Use the search bar for specific queries.

To access your account info and see your recent orders and available promos, or to get support or join Postmates Unlimited, tap the account icon in the top-left corner.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap the account icon to see your recent orders and other account info.

If you want to change the specifics of your account, like contact info, addresses, and payment, tap the settings button in the top-left corner of your account menu.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap the settings button in your account menu to change account specifics.

The other thing you need to know about Postmates is that they often run promos, both for free delivery and discounts or free trials of their unlimited service, so be on the lookout for those.

