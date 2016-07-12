What 'Pokemon GO' is — A guide for people who don't want to download it but have FOMO

I never grew up watching or playing Pokémon. I’m a casual gamer, but Pokémon never did it for me.
But this week, all anyone can seem to talk about is the new hot free app for iPhones and Androids, “Pokémon GO.“
After 24 hours of hearing about it non-stop, I broke down and downloaded the game.
I’ve now clocked about 30 minutes of play time and captured three Pokemon, during which my iPhone battery dwindled from 90% to 66%.
The verdict?
It’s kind of interesting, but ultimately “meh.”
But if you, like me, want to see what all the fuss is about, read on.
At 9:19 AM this morning, after a full day of hearing about 'Pokémon GO' non-stop from coworkers and Twitter, I caved and downloaded the game.
Immediately, the game warns you to stay alert and be aware of your surroundings. Because to play the game, you have to have the app constantly open in case a Pokémon suddenly pops up that you need to capture -- even if you're in the middle of the street.
Professor Willow has been studying Pokémon, which are located all over the world. And he needs your help.
To play the game, you need to let 'Pokémon GO' use your camera. Because really, that's the entire game, taking photos of Pokémon/throwing poké balls at them as they pop up.
To see Pokémon in the real world around you, not an animated map screen, select the 'camera on' option.
The PokéStops are located out in the real world near you. They will give you things like Pokéballs to capture the Pokémon and eggs, which grow into Pokémon.
Professor Willow is ready to ditch us. We're on our own and left to begin hunting Pokémon in the wild.
Unlike most games, you can't just sit at your desk and play it. You have to physically get up and walk around. I wasn't able to reach the first Pokéstop without going outside. So out I went.
This building in Flatiron is right near Tech Insider's headquarters, so I went outside and made it my first stop.
Here's a Pokéstop where I was able to collect some more Pokéballs. To get them, you spin the icon and then tap the Pokéballs to add them to your collection.
There he is, jumping up and down, taunting me in the middle of the street. But my screen freezes, and I'm unable to capture him. Nooooooo. I have to reset my app, and the bird-thing has disappeared by the time it re-opens. Dammit.
But as a turn a corner, I get another opportunity. Up pops this seahorse thing, and I'm determined not to fail again.
Unfortunately, I still can't do the coolest thing in the app -- head to a gym where Pokémon battles go down. You need to be at level 5 for that. I guess I'll just keep capturing these guys until I get there.
The moment of truth: Am I really going to keep playing this game?
I think I'm done with it.
It is cute and all, but there's not much exciting that happens when you catch a Pokémon, and it's not particularly challenging to catch them either. But a lot of people seem to disagree, so if you're into it, here are a bunch of tips to help you catch them all.
