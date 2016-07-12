What 'Pokemon GO' is — A guide for people who don't want to download it but have FOMO

I never grew up watching or playing Pokémon. I’m a casual gamer, but Pokémon never did it for me.

But this week, all anyone can seem to talk about is the new hot free app for iPhones and Androids, “Pokémon GO.“

After 24 hours of hearing about it non-stop, I broke down and downloaded the game.

I’ve now clocked about 30 minutes of play time and captured three Pokemon, during which my iPhone battery dwindled from 90% to 66%.

The verdict?

It’s kind of interesting, but ultimately “meh.”

But if you, like me, want to see what all the fuss is about, read on.

At 9:19 AM this morning, after a full day of hearing about 'Pokémon GO' non-stop from coworkers and Twitter, I caved and downloaded the game. Pokemon Go/Tech Insider Go time. Pokemon Go/Tech Insider Immediately, the game warns you to stay alert and be aware of your surroundings. Because to play the game, you have to have the app constantly open in case a Pokémon suddenly pops up that you need to capture -- even if you're in the middle of the street. Pokemon Go/Tech Insider Oh hey, it's some guy named Professor Willow. Pokemon Go/Tech Insider Professor Willow tells us all about Pokémon, and what the mission is. Pokemon Go/Tech Insider Professor Willow has been studying Pokémon, which are located all over the world. And he needs your help. Pokemon Go/Tech Insider Absolutely, we will help! Pokemon Go/Tech Insider Your first task is to choose an outfit. Pokemon Go/Tech Insider Ooo. Look at this. I can design her to look just like me! Pokemon Go/Tech Insider I can even change her shoes. Pokemon Go/Tech Insider And give her a nifty back pack. I'm ready to roll. Pokemon Go/Tech Insider To play the game, you need to let 'Pokémon GO' use your camera. Because really, that's the entire game, taking photos of Pokémon/throwing poké balls at them as they pop up. Pokemon Go/Tech Insider Oh snap! I'm ready for my first Pokémon encounter. Pokemon Go/Tech Insider Where you at, little guy? Pokemon Go/Tech Insider He's right in front of me! Pokemon Go/Tech Insider To see Pokémon in the real world around you, not an animated map screen, select the 'camera on' option. Pokemon Go/Tech Insider There's a charmander hanging out on my keyboard. Ima get you. Pokemon Go/Tech Insider To catch him, flick the ball with your finger toward the Pokémon. Pokemon Go/Tech Insider Caught him! Sucker. Pokemon Go/Tech Insider Professor Willow is proud. Pokemon Go/Tech Insider And lets me choose a name. Pokemon Go/Tech Insider 'Alyson' was already taken, so I upgraded to 'MasterAlyson.' Pokemon Go/Tech Insider Now I'm told about PokéStops. Pokemon Go/Tech Insider The PokéStops are located out in the real world near you. They will give you things like Pokéballs to capture the Pokémon and eggs, which grow into Pokémon. Pokemon Go/Tech Insider Professor Willow is ready to ditch us. We're on our own and left to begin hunting Pokémon in the wild. Pokemon Go/Tech Insider Unlike most games, you can't just sit at your desk and play it. You have to physically get up and walk around. I wasn't able to reach the first Pokéstop without going outside. So out I went. Pokemon Go/Tech Insider This building in Flatiron is right near Tech Insider's headquarters, so I went outside and made it my first stop. Pokemon Go/Tech Insider The blue things in the app are Pokéstops. So there are a lot of places you can walk to. Pokemon Go/Tech Insider Here's a Pokéstop where I was able to collect some more Pokéballs. To get them, you spin the icon and then tap the Pokéballs to add them to your collection. Pokemon Go/Tech Insider It turns out there are some Pokémons lurking nearby. Here's everyone I could encounter. Pokemon Go/Tech Insider Ah! My first wild Pokémon! He's hanging out by the Pokéstop I was heading to. Pokemon Go/Tech Insider There he is, jumping up and down, taunting me in the middle of the street. But my screen freezes, and I'm unable to capture him. Nooooooo. I have to reset my app, and the bird-thing has disappeared by the time it re-opens. Dammit. Pokemon Go/Tech Insider At least I can still collect some goodies at this Pokéstop. Pokemon Go/Tech Insider But as a turn a corner, I get another opportunity. Up pops this seahorse thing, and I'm determined not to fail again. Pokemon Go/Tech Insider Huzzah! There is no escape for him. Pokemon Go/Tech Insider Boom! I get a level up. Pokemon Go/Tech Insider Unfortunately, I still can't do the coolest thing in the app -- head to a gym where Pokémon battles go down. You need to be at level 5 for that. I guess I'll just keep capturing these guys until I get there. Pokemon Go/Tech Insider The moment of truth: Am I really going to keep playing this game? I think I'm done with it. It is cute and all, but there's not much exciting that happens when you catch a Pokémon, and it's not particularly challenging to catch them either. But a lot of people seem to disagree, so if you're into it, here are a bunch of tips to help you catch them all.

