Pixar’s next movie ‘Turning Red’ is heading straight to Disney+. Here’s what to know about the film.

- Pixar’s next animated movie, “Turning Red,” will debut on Disney+ on March 11.
- Insider attended a press day with the film’s creators to learn about the making of the film.
- The film merges anime and Pixar Animation styles. Director Domee Shi pitched the film in 2017.
“I just really wanted to make a film that I would’ve wanted to see when I was Mei’s age, just to help guide me through the tumultuous experience of adolescence and puberty and just to tell me that everything’s going to be OK,” said Shi.
Shi said out of all three ideas, “Turning Red” was the most personal story for her, adding that’s why it likely won over chief creative officer Pete Docter and the creative leadership team at Pixar. “It was real, it was weird, and specific.”
As they worked on the movie for four years, the project was nicknamed “Panda.”
After being embarrassed in public by her overbearing mom (Sandra Oh), Mei wakes the next morning to find herself turning into a giant red panda whenever she gets overly excited.
They wanted to capture “all the scary, awkward, and cringey changes” everyone goes through.
The red panda was chosen in part because Shi’s a fan of the animal, but also because Pixar wanted to find an animal that they could create a mythology around.
Shi said the two of them did everything together until she started getting older and having interests in anime, comics, and hanging out with friends instead of her mom.
“She did not understand why I was obsessed with these fictional characters, and why I drew them over and over again in my sketchbook, with their huge eyes, and strange, colorful hair,” Shi said.
“Basically, I was being pulled one way, but my duty and my love for my parents was pulling me in another way,” Shi continued, adding, “And ‘Turning Red’ is inspired by this universal struggle of growing up, and figuring out how to handle that push and pull, how to handle honoring your parents, but also staying true to yourself. For Mei Lee, in the movie, the red panda is that magical spark that sets off this internal conflict within herself.”
Production designer Rona Liu said they studied the architecture of Toronto’s Chinatown to make the environment as specific as possible.
“We created a fantastical Toronto and tweaked the real world to fit our design needs while still keeping the city instantly recognizable,” said Liu.
During a Q&A session, Shi told Insider it was extremely helpful to have a team largely comprised of women so they could comfortably share their own personal stories of being an awkward teen girl.
“I think we’ve all had super embarrassing period stories and that definitely added to, ‘OK, we have to have a scene like this in the movie,'” Shi said, adding, “If we’re going to be doing a coming-of-age girl story, this is such a pivotal milestone in every girl’s life, to have an embarrassing period story. That was huge for us.”
“It wasn’t intentional, but, it’s kind of awesome to be unapologetic with some of this stuff and not have to feel at least that we’re couching it or worried about it internally,” producer Lindsey Collins added.
“There was something about the confidence of having so many women in leadership positions that kind of, I think, let us be a little bit bolder with some of the choices we were making and not second guess it before we even got it through story or through editorial. I think, as a result, more of those choices ended up in the film,” said Collins.
“We didn’t kind of water it down, preemptively, because I think we allowed ourselves to be a little bit bolder.”
“As a team, we just really tried to be real with one another about our daily failures, and our daily successes,” Collins added.
Collins said working from home during the pandemic alongside their families helped the team bring their own experiences to the job as they not only explored what it meant to be a teenager but also to raise a teenager.
“This movie allowed me to unpack a lot of things that happened in my childhood between me and my mom,” said Shi, who admitted there are a couple of semi-autobiographical moments throughout the film, including a sketchbook seen early in the film.
According to Collins, after a year of searching, they couldn’t find anyone better suited for the part. They surprised Chiang with an offer for the lead right before the pandemic by writing a fake script for her to read during a recording succession.
“Frankly, nobody came close,” Collins said. “Rosalie Chiang had become our main character, Mei. There wasn’t even a difference between the two in our minds. She was a gift that we got very early on this film.”
“We wanted each of them to represent a different kind of support for Mei,” Collins said, adding that they wanted to make sure they showed a group of girls who were supportive of one another onscreen instead of a mean-girl dynamic to be accurate to the friendships they had growing up.
“You have Abby who’s just passionate and will back [Mei] up no matter what,” Collins said. “Then you have Miriam, who’s the friend that just kind of encourages you to maybe break the rules a little bit or try to push against the relationship you have with your parents and is kind of egging you on to do something that’s maybe outside your comfort zone.”
Collins described Priya as the “super chill” and “even-keeled” friend who is always going to be there for you.
“As a parent, I wanted to portray friendships that you wish for your kids,” Collins said.
“So many girls’ and boys’ lives were shaped by their very first musical obsessions and boy bands represent for many girls their first foray into adolescence, into music, fashion, pop culture, and they offer a safe, soft, and non-threatening introduction to subjects like love and relationships and s-e-x,” said Shi, spelling out the word sex.
“For Mei, 4*Town represents a new alluring world that is the total opposite of her mom and her home life, a world that she’s been pushing away until the red panda arrives and brings her passions to the surface,” Shi added.
Shi said 4*Town is inspired by bands, including Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, Westlife, 98 Degrees, and O-Town. Music from the Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC was even used in trailers for the film.
“We really just wanted them to be a direct homage to the boy bands of that era and also add like a contemporary spin,” said Shi. “They’re more diverse and there’s definitely a homage to K-Pop in there with Tae Young, the cute member of 4*Town.”
“When we were creating the boy band, it was super fun to just come up with assigning roles for each boy band member,” Shi said, breaking down each character. “A lot of research went into creating each boy band member’s bio and their purpose in the group.”
“Mei’s favorite member is Robaire. He’s the lead singer,” Shi said, adding, “He’s the one that’s going to have a solo career after the band breaks up. Then we have the cute one, which is Tae Young. The sporty one, Aaron Z. Aaron T’s the goofy one.”
“Jesse’s the pretty one,” Shi said of O’Connell’s character. “He’s also that one member who’s maybe a little bit older than anyone ever expected. He’s the one that has like two kids at home, but he’s like, ‘Why am I still doing this?'”
“That’s the song you sing to one of your friends when they’re feeling down,” Collins said of the third song.
Collins described the love ballad as a song that “makes you feel like you just had your heartbroken, even though you’re 13 and have never gone on a date.”
“It had doodles and drawings and photos and fan art, and we cut out Billie and Finneas’ head and put them on 4*Town characters,” said Collins, adding, “It turns out the scrapbook worked because Billie and Finneas agreed to do it.”
After sending the scrapbook, the team met with the siblings in Los Angeles pre-pandemic to walk them through what they were looking for and show them an early look at the film.
Collins said Göransson brought “a perfect mix of [a] traditional score, but also a deep, early 2000’s pop knowledge” to “Turning Red.”
Growing up a fan of both anime and Disney, Shi wanted to find a way to blend elements from both to create a new look for this film.
“I just love how expressive anime is and how characters can just change expressions on a dime. It can go from really, really angry to really, really sad or cute,” Shi said.
The team considered how to marry animé techniques with Pixar’s “complex detailed, three-dimensional” worlds. They looked at what anime elements they could incorporate into the film to create something new and came up with a style they referred to as a “chunky, cute look” for “Turning Red,” which meant they stayed away from looking completely realistic.
“‘Turning Red’ lives somewhere in between these styles,” said animation supervisor Patty Kihm. “We took influences from both genres and merged them together.”
“You can see this in how much the eyes change in size and shape. They even add hearts, basically anything to help the characters emote,” Kihm said of animé characters’ eyes. “In ‘Turning Red,’ we wanted to use this same language. We added stars and highlights. We shrunk down the pupils to tiny dots and we created crescent shapes for her [Mei’s] eyes.”
