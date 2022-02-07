Pixar’s next movie ‘Turning Red’ is heading straight to Disney+. Here’s what to know about the film.

“Turning Red” is an amalgamation of anime and Pixar Animation styles.

The film’s look, which is very different from any Pixar movie before it, became one of the biggest challenges of making the studio’s 25th movie.

Growing up a fan of both anime and Disney, Shi wanted to find a way to blend elements from both to create a new look for this film.

“I just love how expressive anime is and how characters can just change expressions on a dime. It can go from really, really angry to really, really sad or cute,” Shi said.

The team considered how to marry animé techniques with Pixar’s “complex detailed, three-dimensional” worlds. They looked at what anime elements they could incorporate into the film to create something new and came up with a style they referred to as a “chunky, cute look” for “Turning Red,” which meant they stayed away from looking completely realistic.

“‘Turning Red’ lives somewhere in between these styles,” said animation supervisor Patty Kihm. “We took influences from both genres and merged them together.”

“You can see this in how much the eyes change in size and shape. They even add hearts, basically anything to help the characters emote,” Kihm said of animé characters’ eyes. “In ‘Turning Red,’ we wanted to use this same language. We added stars and highlights. We shrunk down the pupils to tiny dots and we created crescent shapes for her [Mei’s] eyes.”