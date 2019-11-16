PayPal.Me is a personal link that lets anyone send money to your PayPal account — here's how to create one

Nopparat Khokthong/Shutterstock PayPal.Me is a personal link that lets anyone send you money.

PayPal.Me is a unique link you can create so that other people can send money to your PayPal account without having others know your email address or phone number.

To receive money, all you have to do is send your PayPal.Me link to someone, and they can transfer you the necessary funds quickly and easily.

Here’s how PayPal.Me works, and how to create your own link.

PayPal.Me is a feature on the PayPal payment platform that allows you to receive money from other people quickly and efficiently.

On the flipside, it allows other people to be able to send money to PayPal users without having to know their email address or mobile phone number.

For those who are interested, here’s what you’d need to do to set up your personalised PayPal.Me link so you can take advantage of the feature:

1. Go to paypal.me and sign into your account (alternatively, you can also go to paypal.com, sign in, go into your settings, and then click “Get PayPal.Me”).

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Click on the Get PayPal.Me link.

2. Click “Create PayPal.Me Profile.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Create your own profile.

3. Add your desired personalised link.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Type your own personal link in the box.

4. If it’s available, you’ll see a message in green below the text box. Click “Next.”

5. Click the box to agree to the terms and conditions, as well as the privacy policy, and then click “Agree and Create.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Agree to the terms and conditions.

After that, you’ll get a confirmation message that your profile is live, at which point you can click “Done” and start using your PayPal.Me link to receive money. Your link will also be listed in your account settings in case you forget it.

