9 Delicious-Looking Pictures Of Pancakes On Shrove Tuesday

It’s Shrove Tuesday. This is also known as “Pancake Day” in Britain because it marks the day before Lent — when a lot of people give up unhealthy foods — and presents a good opportunity to get rid of a lot of the ingredients used in pancakes.
Shrove Tuesday always falls exactly 47 days before Easter Sunday.
In honour of this holiday, we’ve rounded up delicious-looking pictures of pancakes and highlighted all the different ways you can eat them. Enjoy.
Spread with chocolate. (Nutella is a popular option here).
Sprinkled with pecans.
Stacked with berries.
Folded into a triangle.
Plain.
Powdered with sugar.
With caviar.
Drizzled with sauces.
Rolled with strawberry jam.
