9 Delicious-Looking Pictures Of Pancakes On Shrove Tuesday

Dina Spector

It’s Shrove Tuesday. This is also known as “Pancake Day” in Britain because it marks the day before Lent — when a lot of people give up unhealthy foods — and presents a good opportunity to get rid of a lot of the ingredients used in pancakes.

Shrove Tuesday always falls exactly 47 days before Easter Sunday.

In honour of this holiday, we’ve rounded up delicious-looking pictures of pancakes and highlighted all the different ways you can eat them. Enjoy.

Spread with chocolate. (Nutella is a popular option here).

PancakeLiv friis-larsen/Shutterstock

Sprinkled with pecans.

Pancakelizabarbiza/Shutterstock

Stacked with berries.

Pancakemama_mia/Shutterstock

Folded into a triangle.

Pancakealexpro9500/Shutterstoc

Plain.

PancakeIldi Papp/Shutterstock

Powdered with sugar.

PancakeLapina Maria/Shutterstock

With caviar.

PancakeOleksandra Naumenko/Shutterstock

Drizzled with sauces.

PancakeIgor Karasi/Shutterstock

Rolled with strawberry jam.

PancakeAnna Kurzaeva/Shutterstock

NOW WATCH: A 13-Year-Old Made A Revolutionary Invention Out Of Legos And Now Intel Is Investing In His Company

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.