9 Delicious-Looking Pictures Of Pancakes On Shrove Tuesday

It’s Shrove Tuesday. This is also known as “Pancake Day” in Britain because it marks the day before Lent — when a lot of people give up unhealthy foods — and presents a good opportunity to get rid of a lot of the ingredients used in pancakes.

Shrove Tuesday always falls exactly 47 days before Easter Sunday.

In honour of this holiday, we’ve rounded up delicious-looking pictures of pancakes and highlighted all the different ways you can eat them. Enjoy.

Spread with chocolate. (Nutella is a popular option here).

Sprinkled with pecans.

Stacked with berries.

Folded into a triangle.

Plain.

Powdered with sugar.

With caviar.

Drizzled with sauces.

Rolled with strawberry jam.

