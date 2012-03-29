My Whirlwind Romance With Red-Hot App Pair, The Social Network For Lovers

Steve Kovach
pair iphone app

Photo: Screenshot

The new app everyone seems to be talking about this week is Pair, a social network designed for just you and your significant other. The idea is to provide a platform for you and your partner to share private moments without worrying about them showing up in public forums like Twitter or Facebook. Pair lets you send videos, photos, and Draw Something-like doodles to your partner.

Adorable!

So what’s Pair like to use?

I entered into a phony, platonic pairing with my colleague Alyson Shontell to see what all the fuss is about.

You can download Pair for free on your iPhone.

After watching a brief intro, it's time to sign up for a Pair account. First, tap the camera to take a photo of yourself.

Handsome! Now enter your name, email, and a password you'd like to use to log into Pair.

Now it's time to invite your partner to join you on Pair. Tap the camcorder icon to record a quick video.

After you record the video, enter your partner's email address and send the invite.

Your partner will receive an email asking him or her to download the Pair app and sign up. Once he or she signs up, the two of your will be paired together.

Alyson accepted, so we're now paired together. What should we do first?

Swipe over to the left for a few options. Let's set up some important dates.

You can add a list of things you want to do with your partner.

It updates in real time. You'll see your partner's tasks appear as he or she adds them.

Aw! Alyson sent me a notification just to say she's thinking of me.

If you enable push notifications on your iPhone, you can get live updates when your partner sends you something on Pair. Alyson just sent me a sketch.

Alyson isn't much of an artist. You can also send photos and videos to your partner from here.

If you tap the button in the top right corner you can start a Facetime chat. Facetime launches and automatically dials your partner.

Confirm that you want to unpair and your breakup is complete. It was fun while it lasted! (By the way, Alyson didn't get a notification that I dumped her. When she opened up Pair again she was just back to the login screen.)

Want to see some more cool apps?

Click here to see 11 apps I use every day (and you should too!) >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.