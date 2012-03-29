My Whirlwind Romance With Red-Hot App Pair, The Social Network For Lovers

Photo: Screenshot

The new app everyone seems to be talking about this week is Pair, a social network designed for just you and your significant other. The idea is to provide a platform for you and your partner to share private moments without worrying about them showing up in public forums like Twitter or Facebook. Pair lets you send videos, photos, and Draw Something-like doodles to your partner.



Adorable!

So what’s Pair like to use?

I entered into a phony, platonic pairing with my colleague Alyson Shontell to see what all the fuss is about.

You can download Pair for free on your iPhone.

