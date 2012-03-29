My Whirlwind Romance With Red-Hot App Pair, The Social Network For Lovers

Photo: Screenshot
The new app everyone seems to be talking about this week is Pair, a social network designed for just you and your significant other. The idea is to provide a platform for you and your partner to share private moments without worrying about them showing up in public forums like Twitter or Facebook. Pair lets you send videos, photos, and Draw Something-like doodles to your partner.
Adorable!
So what’s Pair like to use?
I entered into a phony, platonic pairing with my colleague Alyson Shontell to see what all the fuss is about.
You can download Pair for free on your iPhone.
After watching a brief intro, it's time to sign up for a Pair account. First, tap the camera to take a photo of yourself.
Now it's time to invite your partner to join you on Pair. Tap the camcorder icon to record a quick video.
Your partner will receive an email asking him or her to download the Pair app and sign up. Once he or she signs up, the two of your will be paired together.
If you enable push notifications on your iPhone, you can get live updates when your partner sends you something on Pair. Alyson just sent me a sketch.
If you tap the button in the top right corner you can start a Facetime chat. Facetime launches and automatically dials your partner.
Confirm that you want to unpair and your breakup is complete. It was fun while it lasted! (By the way, Alyson didn't get a notification that I dumped her. When she opened up Pair again she was just back to the login screen.)
