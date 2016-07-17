Forget rosé -- you're about to see orange wine everywhere

Flickr/Lucia Sanchez Orange is the new rosé.

While rosé has been the drink du jour these last few summers, there’s a new kid on the block: orange wine.

While you may have never heard of the drink, you’re about to see it on wine menus across the country.

What is orange wine?

Orange wines are made from white wine grapes, whose skin is left on. The skin is what causes the wine to take on a deeper, orange-y colour.

Is there citrus involved?

Nope, no oranges in orange wine. Essentially, orange wine is a kind of white wine, but produced like a red wine, which are also fermented with skin-on grapes. Rosé, on the other hand, is made with red wine grapes whose skin is removed.

What does it taste like?

Apparently, leaving the skin on gives the wine more body. So while it’s refreshing like rosé (and served chilled), it’s a little heavier, and more flavorful, like red wine. Orange wines are said to be bolder in taste, but often also sour — many recommend preparing mentally before taking their first sip of orange wine. It also pairs well with meat, much like a red.

Why have I never heard of it?

Not sure, but orange wines have actually been produced for thousands of years, most notably in the Republic of Georgia. Recently, Italy, Slovenia, South Africa, Australia and even local wineries have been getting in on the trend, which is why more and more orange wines are popping up on menus.

NOW WATCH: This calligrapher is the master of monograms



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.