'What is Numbers on iPhone?': How to use Apple's Excel-like app designed for iOS devices

Wachiwit/Shuttstock Numbers is Apple’s spreadsheet and chart app that comes pre-loaded on your iPhone.

The Numbers app is a spreadsheet program created by Apple that allows you to do Microsoft Excel-level tasks from your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch.

With over 250 powerful functions, more than 30 spreadsheet templates, and access to interactive, 2D, and 3D charts, the Numbers app offers a free, easy-to-use, mobile alternative to Microsoft Excel.

Numbers lets you import and edit Excel and CSV files, export sheets, add interactive image galleries, insert video, and more.

With iCloud turned on, you can publicly or privately share your Numbers sheets, and collaborate in real-time on both Macs and PCs.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

There’s a deserved enthusiasm for Microsoft Excel. It’s a great program, especially if you know your way around it. But it’s not the only spreadsheet program in the game, and Apple Numbers packs its punch for storing, organising, and charting your data sets. Plus, it’s all housed in a device that can fit in your hand.

Delivered to iPhone users as a factory-installed app, Numbers lets you create spreadsheets from scratch or through one of the app’s many templates. You can import or export data, sort it by column or row, filter it, use formulas, and more. If you want to visualise your data, Numbers’ chart feature makes stunning, interactive visuals.

Collaboration is easy and straightforward, whether you’re on an iOS device or PC, with real-time shared editing capabilities. Other features include an intelligent keyboard to add text, formulas, dates and times, an action menu to organise tasks, password protection via Touch ID or Face ID, image and video uploading, and more.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

The essential features of Numbers on iPhone, and how to use them



1. Create a spreadsheet by tapping the Numbers app icon.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Actions like this were part of an iOS update that allowed commonly-performed tasks to be done through a simple tap.

2. Use Numbers’ free and professionally-made templates, including basic tableaus, more advanced chart and graph formats, and miscellaneous designs every-day organising. To view them, create a new spreadsheet by clicking the plus sign in the top-right corner of the app.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Templates are one way to streamline the organisation process when it comes to using Numbers.

3. Magnify your data by pinching your fingers in or out, as you would with a photo.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Apple’s Numbers app can offer custom templates for meal planning, shopping, and more.

4. Add sheets to your current Numbers document by clicking the plus sign in the top-left corner of an open spreadsheet.

Emma Witman/Business Insider You can also select a chart first in Numbers and then import the data from a table.

5. To generate a chart based on a data table, highlight the entire selection of data you want to be graphed, tap the screen once, select “Cell Actions…” and “Create New Chart.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider Numbers will generate your chart on the same page as your spreadsheet.

6. With your spreadsheet open, click the profile icon in the top-right corner of the app for collaboration and sharing options.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Numbers app allows you to share your sheets and visuals through text messages, email, and social media.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.