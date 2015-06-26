Here's the best explanation we've seen yet for what you'll do in 'No Man's Sky,' the infinite game

“No Man’s Sky” isn’t a hero’s journey. It isn’t about solving puzzles, and it isn’t about creating a civilisation.

Like “Minecraft” before it, “No Man’s Sky” is a game about exploration. Also like “Minecraft,” “No Man’s Sky” is infinite. It’s a game played from the first-person perspective, where you’re given a universe to explore with little more than a basic spaceship and a limited jetpack. Over time, through exploration and discovery, you’ll accrue enough resources to allow you to travel further, explore more, and make a bigger mark on the vastness of “No Man’s Sky.”

In the video above, game director Sean Murray of Hello Games describes what you’ll do in the infinite reaches of “No Man’s Sky,” and how no two people will experience the same game.

Report by Ben Gilbert. Video by Corey Protin.

