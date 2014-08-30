How A Comedian Tricks Small Business Owners Into Outrageous Marketing Ideas On 'Nathan For You'

Comedy Central/’Nathan For You’ Comedian Nathan Fielder offers advice to struggling small business owners on his popular Comedy Central show, ‘Nathan For You.’

Nathan Fielder, the 31-year-old Canadian comedian behind stunts like the “Dumb Starbucks” prank, just wrapped season 2 of his Comedy Central show, “Nathan For You.”

In the show, a deadpan Fielder offers outrageous advice to business owners, trying to help them increase revenue, but through the most extreme means.

In the show’s intro, Fielder explains: “I graduated from one of Canada’s top business schools with really good grades. Now, I’m using my knowledge to help struggling small business owners make it in this competitive world.”

We broke down one segment from last week’s season 2 finale to show just how far Fielder’s comedic business and marketing strategies can go in the real world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.