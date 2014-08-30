How A Comedian Tricks Small Business Owners Into Outrageous Marketing Ideas On 'Nathan For You'

Nathan Fielder, the 31-year-old Canadian comedian behind stunts like the “Dumb Starbucks” prank, just wrapped season 2 of his Comedy Central show, “Nathan For You.”
In the show, a deadpan Fielder offers outrageous advice to business owners, trying to help them increase revenue, but through the most extreme means.
In the show’s intro, Fielder explains: “I graduated from one of Canada’s top business schools with really good grades. Now, I’m using my knowledge to help struggling small business owners make it in this competitive world.”
We broke down one segment from last week’s season 2 finale to show just how far Fielder’s comedic business and marketing strategies can go in the real world.
'One stands out as the absolute worst. The Doink It is a strange ball that doesn't do much and unfortunately for Mark, it hasn't been the biggest seller, either.'
'But as far as I'm concerned,' explains Nathan, 'The quality of the toy shouldn't matter when you're selling to kids.'
'When you're a kid, what's the one thing you want more than anything?' Nathan asks Mark, answering his own question with, 'To not be seen as a baby.'
'I needed to show that this could be profitable, so later that week I arranged a focus group to see if my marketing approach would work with actual children.'
Nathan then pretends to get a call from the president. 'He just told me that owning this toy is now the only proof that you're not a baby,' Nathan tells the kids. 'I have one so that's good, are you guys babies? You don't have the toy, so you must be a baby...'
When Nathan asks the kids what they think of people who don't have the toy, they call them 'sad,' 'weird,' and 'they're babies.'
'It's horrible,' says Mark. 'If this is the best you got, you're awful. You are not good at what you do.'
'But I was convinced I could win Mark over if I could show him results. So I wrote and shot a professional TV commercial for the Doink It that was guaranteed to get kids to buy it.'
The man in the commercial states: 'If you are between the ages of 3 and 8, please listen closely. Owning a Doink It is now the only proof that you are not a baby. If you don't own this toy, people will think you wear diapers and cry all the time. Everybody will think you sleep in a crib and drink from a bottle. So tell your mum and dad to buy you a Doink It, because otherwise, you're just a baby.'
'The commercial was perfect, but when I tried to buy ad time on a local station, they said a commercial like this would never make it on TV. That meant I needed a new approach...'
'I convinced a local toy store to carry the Doink It by providing them with a Santa, free of charge, for the approaching holiday season.'
When one little girl tells Santa 'I really want an Ever After doll,' he responds: 'That tells me you must be a baby. We don't want people to think you're a baby and the only way we can prove that is if you have a Doink It toy.'
'But when I went back to Mark with the good news, he still didn't get it.' Mark tells Nathan: 'That was horrible advice, awful graphics, terrible design, and unprofessional.'
'In life, not everyone will see your vision,' explains Nathan. 'But it's important to always take the high road. Sometimes, the best way to brighten spirits is with a gift.'
'But the biggest difference between me and Mark is that when I play with toys, I win,' says Nathan. When Mark presses the toy replica of himself, it says, 'Hi, I'm Marky, I'm an idiot businessman and the laughing stock of my industry,' among some other things we can't print here.
