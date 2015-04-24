The internet is freaking out over this Chinese app that turns you into a hilarious dancing cartoon

The internet has been obsessed with a new Chinese app called Huanshi which turns you into a hilarious dancing cartoon character.

Huanshi is called MyIdol in the U.S. App Store, but that name is the only English thing about the app — the entire app is still in Chinese. This makes navigation a bit tricky, though many people are saying that the confusion is all part of the fun.

Curious to see what all the fuss was about, I downloaded MyIdol and took a selfie so that the app could scan my face and create a 3D avatar version of me. MyIdol starts everyone else with a default hairstyle and wardrobe, so don’t be surprised if your avatar doesn’t look too similar to yourself at the beginning.

By tapping on the clothing button, you can quickly customise your look by choosing a specific hairstyle, eye colour, shirt, pants, shoes, and more — you can even make yourself appear to be crying or add a facial tattoo.

A lot of the styles and customisation options are grayed out initially, but if you tap on the item you want and wait for 10 to 20 seconds, the new piece of clothing or pair of shoes will download and you’ll be able to select it.

You can even alter your avatar’s age to make you look younger or older. Once you’ve customised things to your liking, just tap the button in the top right corner to bring up the main menu.

The main menu is how you get to all the fun. The main draw of MyIdol is in creating crazy videos, GIFs, or pictures of your avatar performing, singing, or dancing.

The order of the menu buttons from left to right is as follows: customisation, videos, selfies, and GIFs.

These are the GIFs, which are silent animations covering a range of different activities, some more peculiar than others. My favourite was the one that shows you crying and about to chop off your own arm (why is crying such a prevalent theme?).

Here’s a look at some of the selfies that you can download, each showing your avatar in a different still pose.

There’s no doubt that the videos are the best section of MyIdol, however, as each one hilariously animates your avatar in a series of increasingly strange video clips that include music and the ability to dub over the song with your own voice.

Once you’re in the video section of MyIdol, you can tap on a video clip and wait for the scene to download (which can take up to 30 seconds or so).

Here’s me singing and dancing provocatively to Justin Timberlake’s “Sexy Back.”

…here’s me descending from a rope to sing happy birthday.

…and, last but not least, here’s me pole dancing.

Of course, half the fun of MyIdol is sending these videos to your friends, which you can do once the video is done playing by tapping on the large green button and selecting the Photos icon, which saves the video to phone’s Photos app.

While I was certainly a bit sceptical of MyIdol, I can honestly say I haven’t laughed this hard from playing around with app in ages, and it’s surprisingly fun to see how eerily accurate the avatars can look if you take the time to fine-tune all the customisation options.

People on Twitter have been freaking out over MyIdol, creating videos for celebrities and even scanning their cats and dogs with the app, leading to some weird results.

In case you were wondering, yes, you can map your cats’ faces to the #myidol figures. Not at all terrifying. pic.twitter.com/6rOhu2i1jb

— Kyle Letendre (@heykylehey) April 23, 2015

I PUT MY DOG ON THE MYIDOL THING IM DYING pic.twitter.com/a90GSgbTVx

— haylee (@phelpsiejr) April 23, 2015

If you want to turn yourself into a MyIdol cartoon, you can download MyIdol for free over at the App Store.

