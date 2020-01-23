'What is my Skype ID?': How to find your unique Skype ID on desktop or mobile

Castleski/Shutterstock It’s easy to find your Skype ID, as long as you know where to look.

Your Skype ID is a unique name associated with your account, which can’t be changed.

To find what your Skype ID is, you just need to open your Skype profile. You can do this both on your desktop, and in the mobile app for iPhone and Android.

You used to be able to set your own Skype ID, but it’s now created and given to you when you make your Skype account.

Your Skype name is a unique ID for your account, appearing as a string of numbers and letters starting with the word “live.”

Prior to Microsoft’s acquisition of Skype, this ID was a personalised username you picked when creating a new account. If you created your account in Skype’s early days, you may still have that personalised username.

Regardless, neither an old username or a new randomised name can be changed now. You can change your Skype display name, however – for information on how to do that, see our article, “How to change your Skype display name, to make it easier for friends or employers to find you.”

Your Skype ID can be found on your Skype profile, in both the iPhone and Android mobile app, and in the desktop app. The processes for both are almost identical.

How to locate your Skype ID on your mobile app



1. Open the Skype app on your phone or tablet.

2. Tap on your profile picture at the top of the screen. If you don’t have a profile picture for your account, you should see your initials inside of a grey circle.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Tap on your profile picture or initials.

3. This will open a pop-up. Tap on “Skype profile” under the “Manage” section.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Open your Skype profile.

4. You’ll find your Skype Name under the “Profile” section, just above the email used to create the account.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Locate your Skype Name.

How to locate your Skype ID on your desktop app



1. Open the Skype app on your desktop.

2. Click on your profile picture at the top-left of the screen. If you don’t have a profile picture for your account, you should see your initials inside of a grey circle.

3. Click “Skype profile.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider You can get to your Skype profile with just a click.

4. This will open a pop-up, where you’ll find your Skype Name under the “Profile” heading.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Your Skype name will usually just be a string of letters and numbers.

