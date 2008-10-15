What Is Motorola's "Android Social Networking SmartPhone"?

Earlier this month, Motorola confirmed plans to come out with a device based on Google’s Android. It’s a logical move for the company, which needs to latch onto any buzz it can get. Over at AndroidGuys they’ve found a job posting for an “Android Social Networking SmartPhone” project:



As a Senior Staff Interaction Designer, you will be responsible for leading and actively participating in the concept, design, documentation and development of user interfaces for our mobile products including our new Android Social Networking SmartPhone. You’ll lead brainstorming and work sessions, usability and innovation reviews and other forums of design development. In addition to your primary responsibility in the delivery of great design, you will also be expected to mentor other designers, bringing your personal strengths to the rest of the team.

Now perhaps this is just a fancy way of describing the whole project. We can hope. But we worry that the company is cooking up some specialised “social networking phone”, that tries to add special (but needless) “social” features beyond the capabilities of the operating system (think: a dedicated MySpace button). AndroidGuys notes Motorola is fond of these themed phones, such as the music-based ROKR. Still, the idea of a “social” device, rather than just a useful one that can be used for social networking, brings us nightmares of the early Zune positioning.

