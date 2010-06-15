A Complete Guide To Microsoft's Xbox 360 Kinect

Kinect is truly impressive in our early hands-ons, no doubt. It can track your full body as you spike a volleyball, or it can just watch your hands as you mime a steering wheel. But there's a perpetual, slight lag. And, in the game demos we've seen and tried, frame rates in even these somewhat simple games can suffer--most probably because Kinect requires the Xbox 360 to process all of its data--there's no internal processor in their final build of the device.