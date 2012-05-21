Microsoft's Social Network And Google+ Rival, So.cl, Is Officially Live

Photo: Socl

Microsoft just launched its Google+ and Facebook rival, So.cl. Pronounced Social, the site shows friends’ searches and interests. Videos can be watched with friends and profiles can be edited.



Like Twitter, you can choose to follow people. Like Pinterest, you can choose to follow specific categories. It looks much more like Google+ than Facebook but has the same feed layout of both social networks.

Socl currently has no way to upload photos, but Microsoft says that’s coming. Instead of “liking” an item, users can smile at others’ posts.

Socl initially launched at a few college campuses but now it’s open for everyone. Users can login with Facebook or Microsoft Live accounts.

Here’s a quick walk through of the site.

