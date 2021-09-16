- Matcha is a beverage made from grinding whole, partially shade-grown green tea leaves into powder.
- It has been used for centuries by Buddhist monks to keep focus during long hours of meditation.
- Matcha powder can be used in a variety of beverage recipes, from lattes to cocktails and more.
For hundreds of years, many people across Asia have enjoyed the rich green tea concoction known as matcha. Created in China during the Tang Dynasty, it was brought to feudal Japan by Buddhist monks who used it to keep alert during long hours of meditation. It remains a big part of Japanese culture, as it is still used in the ritual tea ceremony called temae.
Today, matcha has found popularity across the globe, not just with tea connoisseurs and gourmands, but with health-conscious individuals who enjoy its purported wellness benefits and lower caffeine content.
Translated to “powdered tea,” matcha is made from partially shade-grown tea leaves that are then steamed, deveined, and destemmed (then called tencha). Stone-ground into the fine powder known as matcha, it is traditionally prepared by whisking it with hot water, resulting in a slightly bitter, uniquely vegetal drink.
“Since matcha is a powder, it is a suspension rather than an infusion,” says tea educator Nicole Wilson of Tea For Me Please. “We consume the entire tea leaf instead of steeping like you would with loose leaf or tea bags.” Packed with antioxidants, it has the nutritional equivalent of 10 cups of regular brewed green tea.
And though a simple cup of matcha is its purest iteration, matcha can be used to make other drinks – from lattes to cocktails – in addition to desserts and other gourmet recipes. With centuries of history behind it and its proliferation on drink menus everywhere, it’s safe to say matcha is not just a passing fad.
Other interpretations of matcha to try
- Add ice to make it iced matcha. You may opt to make a stronger version to compensate for the dilution due to the ice.
- Make a latte. Make matcha as normal (or slightly stronger), then add the milk of your choice – either hot or cold – and an optional sweetener.
- Add it to lemonade. Prepare matcha as above, then mix it with an equal amount of lemonade, and add ice.
- Slip it into a smoothie. Add matcha powder to smoothies for a boost of antioxidants. It goes well with chocolate, but also complements peach, mango, citrus, and other bright fruit flavors.
Storing matcha
Matcha is more delicate than other teas and can lose its freshness quickly. “Once a container has been opened it should be consumed within 30 days, preferably sooner,” says Wilson. “Refrigerating your matcha can help keep it as fresh as possible.” Be aware that tea might absorb odors easily, so Wilson advises against storing it near anything with a strong smell.
Once you’ve made a matcha drink, be sure to enjoy it right away. Wilson notes that matcha can clump and settle on the bottom of the cup if it sits too long, or it can oxidize and start to turn brown.
Insider’s takeaway
Matcha is an easy-to-prepare beverage that offers a plethora of antioxidants and the alertness of caffeine without the jitters. Its earthy, slightly umami flavor works well when mixed into a variety of drinks, from sweetened matcha lattes to green tea margaritas.