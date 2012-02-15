Oh No, People Are Trying To Turn 'Linning' Into The New Tebowing

Photo: YouTube

The race to manufacture a meme out of New York Knicks sensation Jeremy Lin is on.The first notable entry is “Linning” — a.k.a. when people face each other while making “nerdy glasses” with their hands.



It’s based on the secret handshake that Lin and his teammate Landry Fields invented last week.

The meme is still in its infancy, but it already has a website. We’ll keep you updated.

Here’s an example from Linning.com:

Photo: Linning.com

