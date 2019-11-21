'What is Keynote on iPhone?': How to use the Keynote app on your iPhone to make slideshow presentations on the go

Sean Gallup/Getty Images Once you know how to use it, the Keynote app on iPhone can make a solid slideshow presentation.

Keynote is a presentation-creation app for your iPhone that can be used by students, professionals, and anyone who needs to make a slideshow.

The Keynote app comes preloaded on your iPhone, and can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store if you delete it.

Those familiar with Microsoft’s PowerPoint program will quickly pick up on the value and the ease of using the iPhone’s Keynote app.

To Microsoft Word, you have Apple’s Pages. To Microsoft’s Excel, you have Apple’s Numbers. And for PowerPoint, the Apple counterpart is Keynote, the presentation app that comes preloaded on your iPhone (and is free from the App Store if you deleted it).

Keynote is a presentation-design program perfect for everything from a report you’re giving in school, to a proposal you want to share with your colleagues at the office. And once you spend some time with Keynote, you’ll realise it’s really not that hard to use.

How to use Keynote on your iPhone



To create a new Keynote project, open the Keynote app, which is a blue box with a white image of a lectern inside it.

Tap the “Create Presentation” icon – it’s the plus (+) symbol in the top-right – then select the theme you wish to use. You can always use your own images in the slides, so don’t be thrown off by the stock images.

Steven John/Business Insider There are a great number of preset themes to choose between.

Once inside the new project, double-tap in the various boxes on the first slide to add text or media. You can simply begin typing after double tapping, or hit the plus symbol at the top to add images, graphs, video, audio, drawings, and more.

To add a new slide, hit the plus symbol in a blue box at the bottom left corner of the screen. Slides can always be dragged into new order by tapping, holding, and moving them up or down in the pane on the left.

Steven John/Business Insider Add a slide by tapping the lower-left ‘+’ symbol.

To add transitions between your slides (and alter various other settings) tap the three little dots in a circle in the top-right corner and select “Transitions and Builds.” Then tap the slide to which you want to add a transition, tap “Add Transition,” and then make your selection.

Using Keynote can be a collaborative process; just hit the “Add People” button at the top of the screen (it looks like a silhouette of a stick figure’s head and shoulders in a circle), and invite others to work with you.

Steven John/Business Insider You can invite people through iMessage, email, and more.

Once you’re happy with your Keynote presentation, it’s time to export it. Tap those three dots at the top-right and select “Export.” You can then choose the type of file you’d like to create, which can then be shared with others, saved to your phone, sent to Google Drive, and so on.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Keynote presentations can be converted into a variety of formats.

